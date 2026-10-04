Josh Silver’s Fruit Fly Is A Delirious Trip Through Queerness, Chemsex and Gaslighting

Silver frames Leo through the lens of a survivor just straggling to get from one day to the next. He’s sinking. His prospects are barely existent. He thieves his way to staying afloat. His parents have abandoned all hopes. Neither does he hold any tenderness for them. Rarely does he visit them. He’s a disappointment. But he doesn’t give up. Silver pulls off a feat in weaving between two primary characters whose desires, anxieties and insecurities messily collide. One thinks they are feeding off the other till Silver rips off the rug beneath our feet. The projection that seemed totalising gets challenged. Holes poke through. Perspectives unravel to reveal murkier dimensions. The idea of authorial control is something Silver keeps slicing through. Mallory feints and postures on several levels. She’s not just leading a parallel identity with Leo, but also conceals her feelings, impulses and motivations from her domineering husband. The equation between Mallory and Leo, with all its uneasy ripples, also forms an unexpected conduit for freedom from her gaslighting husband.