Syed’s quick instinct to link structural similarities between distinct power dynamics in the rule of various dynasties separated by centuries shows how these links become decisive for locating the city’s cultural-historical attributes in contemporary times. Syed's account grows most vivid in the 18th and 19th centuries, when Aligarh became a prize fought over by successive powers and "the Marathas, British, Afghans, and even French forces successively gained control over the city". This is the era that gives the book its flavour of cosmopolitan absurdity. Syed highlights French military men who wrote poetry in Urdu, a detail that captures the region's genuinely hybrid culture better than any textbook chronology.