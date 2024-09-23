Books

'Love in the Time of Hate' Review |A Labour Of Love For Urdu Poetry

A clutch of meditations by writer, translator and literary historian Rakhshanda Jalil on Urdu poetry’s championing of inclusivity over hatred

Artwork by Anupriya
Artwork by Anupriya
info_icon

In the introduction to her new book, Love in the Time of Hate: In the Mirror of Urdu, Rakhshanda Jalil writes: “There are love jihads and there are love jihads. Mine turned into a labour of love.” “Labour of love” is, of course, a bold and brilliantly astute translation of “love jihad”. It is also a translation that seizes from the jaws of hate a love worth fighting for.

This book is Jalil’s labour of love. It is a khazana, a treasury, of Urdu shayari that provides succour in our dark time. Over the course of 80 short essays, drawing on her deep love and knowledge of Urdu poetry written over many centuries by both Muslims and non-Muslims, Jalil attends to a startlingly wide array of themes: from politics (religious intolerance, the plight of migrant workers, the perils of populism) and people (Gandhi and Nehru, Bose and Bhagat Singh, Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar) to passions (the hope of spring, the joy of paan, the untranslatability of love) and places (Delhi, Banaras, Kashmir). The thread that links all these diverse meditations is Urdu poetry’s championing of inclusivity over hatred.

Jalil’s labour of love consists of using shayari aphoristically, of taking a line or two out of their original contexts and applying them, in sadness and in hope, to our broken present. Like T S Eliot in The Waste Land, she uses the fragments of old poetry to “shore against my ruins”.

The book opens with this poignant statement: “I am sixty years old and confess to a crushing fear…I suspect that I am not alone in this. I feel this fear among a great many Muslims in urban India.” As this statement suggests, Jalil’s labour of love is a deeply felt personal struggle to deal with the hatreds of the current moment. Her struggle is evident in the many postscripts to the chapters. These not only inject a personal element into the book but also allow her to express doubt about its very project: Jalil wonders whether reminding us of Urdu poetry’s embrace of pluralism serves any purpose when hatred is so rampant. But this note of near-despair is also coupled with messages of hope. One particularly moving instance is the postscript to Jalil’s chapter on the tiranga; in it, she describes how she has never felt so proud of being Indian as when she spied the tricolour in Saudi Arabia in 2012, flying above the camp set up by the Indian government for Indian hajis. It’s a startling moment—a reminder of Muslim love for country and also of a government’s care for its citizens and their welfare, regardless of their faith.

Love In The Time Of Hate: In The Mirror Of Urdu | Rakhshanda Jalil | Simon & Schuster India, 2024 | 264 pages | Rs 699
info_icon

The phrase “labour of love” hints at how much work is required to overcome hate. Sigmund Freud asserted that hatred is primal: rejection of the other is the condition for forming an identity. Hate, then, comes easily to us, but love requires work. The untranslatability of love, as Jalil keeps reminding us, means we have to keep working to define and inhabit it. Many of the poets she quotes rework love in unexpected ways. Some transform it into a political possibility: Faiz remakes “ishq” into the zeal required to organise against totalitarian power. Others imagine it as more than just an individual’s feelings for a lover or for God—it is also the glue of a collective “hum sab” that transcends religious and communal identity. But that collective spirit has been too often undone by the project of pitting Hindu and Muslim against each other. As Saghar Khayyami writes:

Nafraton ki jang mein dekho to kyaa kho gayaa

Sabziyaan Hindu huinn bakra Musalman ho gayaa

(See what all has happened in this battle of hatred

Vegetables have become Hindu and the goat Muslim)

Communalising our eating habits is easy in a climate of nafrat. What demands hard graft is the work of building love. To quote Sahir Ludhianvi:

Nafraton ke jahaan mein hum ko pyaar ki bastiyaan basaanii hain

Duur rahnaa koi kamaal nahiin paas aao to koi baney

(In this world of hatred we have to set up habitations of love

Staying away is no big deal, coming closer is the real thing)

At the heart of Love in the Time of Hate’s labour of love is Hindi cinema, for which Ludhianvi wrote some of his finest shayari. Jalil keeps returning throughout the book to films, and not just in her chapters on Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. One of the open secrets of Hindi cinema, at least until fairly recently, is that it was never “Hindi”—at least not in the hyper-Sanskritised form that we often hear now in official discourse. It was, rather, Hindustani, a rekhta or a mix of Hindu and Urdu—something Jalil reminds us of in regard to Mangeshkar, who cultivated perfect Urdu pronunciation to master the film songs that made her famous.

Films have increasingly jettisoned the Urdu-inflected shayari that was once synonymous with Hindi cinema. Yet there have been some notable holdouts. Let me finish with an example from a recent film that is a fitting companion for Jalil’s book. Gully Boy’s (Zoya Akhtar, 2019) signature tune, ‘Apna Time Aayega’ (My/Our Time Will Come), is a rap song with Urdu lyrics by Javed Akhtar:

Taakat ki hai, aafat ki, himaakat ki, ibadat ki

Adaalat yeh hai chaahat ki, mohabbat ki, amaanat ki …

Kyunki apna time aayega

(The need is of strength, of troubles, of madness, of prayers

This is the court of desire, of love, of possession…

My/our time will come)

As the massive popularity of the song attests, Urdu shayari still speaks to us—though now in new forms. Yet the message is the same: the future promises mohabbat, but in a time of aafat, that promise can materialise only through commitment and hard work. Jalil proves that with her labour of love. It is up to the rest of us to make sure that her labour is also apna.

Jonathan Gil Harris is Professor of English at Ashoka University

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lesotho Vs Ghana Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 7
  2. Tanzania vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 8
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Pant Opens Up On Successful Partnership With Gill
  4. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Dinesh Karthik Has His Say On The Debate
  5. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
Football News
  1. Barcelona Goalkeeper Ter Stegen Set For Long Absence With Ruptured Tendon In Right Knee
  2. Atletico 1-1 Rayo, La Liga: Simeone Hopeful Despite Third Draw Of Season
  3. New Socceroos Head Coach Popovic Confident In Australia Prospects After Replacing Arnold
  4. Serie A: Inzaghi Questions Inter's Attitude As Fonseca Hails Milan's Courage
  5. Stuttgart Vs Dortmund, Bundesliga: Deniz Undav Opens Up After 5-1 Victory
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  2. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  5. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Polls: National Conference Rally At Dal Lake In Srinagar
  2. Odisha Custodial Assault Case: HC Restrains Media From Using Names Of Victims
  3. Day In Pics: September 23 2024
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Grants Interim Bail To CEO, Coordinator Of RAU's IAS Study Circle
  5. Does Bengaluru Hate North Indians? Influencer's 'Leave' Message Goes Viral Amid Recent Rage Incidents
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President
  2. Israel VS Hezbollah: Fears Of War Peak As Fresh Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Kill 100, Deadliest Attack So Far
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  5. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights