'Love in the Time of Hate' Review |A Labour Of Love For Urdu Poetry

The book opens with this poignant statement: “I am sixty years old and confess to a crushing fear…I suspect that I am not alone in this. I feel this fear among a great many Muslims in urban India.” As this statement suggests, Jalil’s labour of love is a deeply felt personal struggle to deal with the hatreds of the current moment. Her struggle is evident in the many postscripts to the chapters. These not only inject a personal element into the book but also allow her to express doubt about its very project: Jalil wonders whether reminding us of Urdu poetry’s embrace of pluralism serves any purpose when hatred is so rampant. But this note of near-despair is also coupled with messages of hope. One particularly moving instance is the postscript to Jalil’s chapter on the tiranga; in it, she describes how she has never felt so proud of being Indian as when she spied the tricolour in Saudi Arabia in 2012, flying above the camp set up by the Indian government for Indian hajis. It’s a startling moment—a reminder of Muslim love for country and also of a government’s care for its citizens and their welfare, regardless of their faith.