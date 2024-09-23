Emergency To Now: Coming Full Circle in Politics

Criticising the anti-democratic nature of the Emergency, political scientist Ajay Gudavarthy says: “The Emergency was a reminder of the violation of human rights. But does this mean that the BJP respects human rights? Home Minister Amit Shah issued a statement sometime back saying human rights are alien to Indian civilisation. Read this statement of Shah, it only looks like invoking the Emergency is only to normalise violation of rights and justifying the excesses under the Modi regime, which has often been referred to as an ‘undeclared Emergency’.” He emphasises the revisions in the Constitution sought by the BJP leaders in the past and says that it began under the Vajpayee regime with the Justice Venkatachaliah Committee that made its recommendations, but they did not move further.