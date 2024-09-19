Between Emergency And Now, Uncanny Parallels And Delicious Ironies

We are yet to learn fully how states like Karnataka held their own in a time of increased centralisation. The few over-zealous deputy commissioners who applied themselves to implementing the 20-point programme, were asked to go easy. One scholar has even claimed that states like Karnataka might have inflated their family planning figures in order to meet Central targets. Indeed, Devaraj Urs focused more on the 20-point programme than on Sanjay Gandhi’s five point programme, which included family planning. He drew the line at the illegalities of the Central government’s orders. As Chiranjeev Singh, then deputy secretary to Urs in Karnataka, and chief censor at the time recalled, when he received the orders from Delhi to hold back the copy of The Indian Express until well past the deadline of 3 pm, he consulted Urs, who agreed that this was illegal. Thus, the edition that was the most trenchant critic of the regime did not see a shift in reader allegiance. (Abu Abraham, then the outspoken critic at The Indian Express, also recalls that pre-censorship of cartoons ended a few months into the Emergency, and his iconic cartoon of then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed signing the Emergency declaration was cleared in December 1975). Urs saved Karnataka from the worst of the Emergency ‘‘excesses’’ and Karnataka swept the Congress back to power in 1977.