The Saga Of Underground Resistance To The Emergency

The process of forming the Janata Party was also initiated from jails during the Emergency. Political parties, which had come under the umbrella of a Nava Nirman Movement of Jayaprakash Narayan, came to a conclusion to form a new political outfit for sheer survival. The underground activities carried messages—exchanging ideas between leaders—which was coordinated from outside by Thengadi and RSS Sarkaryavah Madhavrao Mule. These included a series of letters from Congress (O) leader Morarji Desai, Babubhai Patel, Ravindra Varma, socialist leaders N G Gore, Madhu Limaye, Madhu Dandavate, Swatantra Party leaders Piloo Mody, Maharani Gayatri Devi and Lok Dal leaders Chaudhary Charan Singh. Jana Sangh leaders such as A B Vajpayee, L K Advani, Jagannathrao Joshi, Nanaji Deshmukh and RSS’ Sarsanghchalak Balasaheb Deoras were active in exchanging their ideas through these letters, which were written from jails, and this led to the formation of a new party by merging the Jan Sangh, the Congress (O), the Lok Dal and the Socialist Party. However, when the elections were ultimately declared, taking everybody by surprise, many leaders were of the opinion that the election should be boycotted. Leaders like Fernandes argued that with the Emergency not being withdrawn, the election would prove to be a farce, and political parties would not get a fair chance to democratically fight the election. But senior leaders of the Congress (O), the Jana Sangh and the Lok Dal argued in favour of contesting the polls.