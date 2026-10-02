Kotdwar gym owner Deepak Kumar was arrested after businessman Sanjeev Tonk accused him of abuse, assault and threats.
Deepak came into the spotlight in January after confronting Bajrang Dal members over a Muslim shopkeeper.
Police invoked multiple BNS provisions and arrested him under BNSS Section 170 as a preventive measure.
A gym owner from Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, Deepak Kumar, who came into the spotlight after confronting members of the Bajrang Dal over their alleged harassment of a Muslim shopkeeper, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abusing, assaulting and threatening a businessman, police said.
The arrest has brought Deepak, who became known as “Mohammad Deepak” after the January confrontation, back into focus.
According to police, Deepak was arrested as a preventive measure amid apprehension of a breach of peace.
The arrest followed a complaint by businessman Sanjeev Tonk at Kotdwar Kotwali police station. Tonk alleged that Deepak behaved rudely with him, used abusive language and threatened to kill him.
A case was initially registered under Sections 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.
Police later added Sections 196 and 115 of the BNS after examining CCTV footage, photographs and other evidence. Section 196 deals with promoting enmity or disturbing harmony between different groups on grounds including religion, caste or language, while Section 115 relates to voluntarily causing hurt.
Police said the investigation had established a prima facie case that Deepak abused the complainant and threatened to kill him. He was arrested under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which provides for preventive arrest to stop the commission of a cognisable offence.
A police flag march was also conducted in the Kotdwar Municipal Corporation area on Thursday evening.
What Happened In January?
Deepak had first made headlines on January 26 when he intervened during a confrontation involving a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper, Vakil Ahmed, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease.
Members of the Bajrang Dal had protested outside Ahmed’s clothing shop on Patel Marg and sought the removal of the word “Baba” from its name.
During the confrontation, Deepak intervened and identified himself as “Mohammad Deepak”. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.
The incident brought Deepak into the spotlight and was followed by protests outside his gym. On January 31, a larger group of activists gathered outside Ahmed’s shop and Deepak’s gym, blocked the road and raised slogans. Police intervention prevented the situation from escalating.
Three FIRs were filed in connection with the incidents.
What Did Deepak Say?
Speaking to The Indian Express, Deepak said he had identified himself as Mohammad Deepak because he believed it was the right thing to do. He said standing up for a man being targeted over his religion was a humane act.
Deepak also alleged that members of the mob abused him and his family and said he had submitted videos identifying those who had abused him.
His wife, Meenakshi Bisht, said the family was facing isolation after the incident. Deepak maintained that he did not regret what he had said.
Rahul Gandhi’s Support
In February, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Deepak and his friend Vijay Rawat and praised his stand.
Gandhi said Deepak had stood against hate, protected the weak and defended the Constitution and the Tricolour. He also spoke to Deepak’s wife and told her there was no need to be afraid.
Deepak’s arrest on Thursday has now brought renewed attention to the confrontation that first made him known as “Mohammad Deepak”.