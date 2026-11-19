The Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the marital rape exception on December 9 or 10.
The petitions question whether husbands should enjoy immunity from prosecution for forcing adult wives into sex.
The challenge questions the constitutionality of Exception 2 to Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The Supreme Court of India will list a batch of petitions on the marital rape exception for final hearing in December. The petitions ask whether a husband should be protected from prosecution for rape if he forces his adult wife to have sex.
The exception was in Section 375 of the now-repealed Indian Penal Code and has been carried into the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The petitions came up before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Court Schedules Hearing
Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing in the matter, told the court that the bench was due to hear a partly heard case at 2 pm and asked that the marital rape petitions be listed in December because they might not come up during the day.
“We will either have it on December 2-3 or on December 9-10. Today, it is not possible. We are trying to finish the part-heard matter today,” the Chief Justice said.
After a lawyer in the marital rape case requested a December 9 and 10 listing, the bench said, “We will fix it on December 9 or December 10.” It added, “We will try to hear it before the winter break.” The Supreme Court's winter break will begin on December 21.
Law And Earlier Orders
Under the Section 375 exception, sex or other sexual acts by a man with his wife did not count as rape so long as she was not a minor.
That position continues in the new law. Exception 2 to Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita says that “sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape.”
On September 9, the Centre told the bench that its earlier response in the main case could also be treated as its reply to the other petitions, according to PTI. The bench then said it would examine whether prosecution could continue if the marital rape exception remained in force and whether the exception was constitutionally valid.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam took effect on July 1, 2024, replacing the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Evidence Act.
On January 16, 2023, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to respond to petitions challenging the IPC provision that protected a husband from prosecution for forced sexual intercourse with his adult wife, and later issued notice on a similar petition challenging the corresponding Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provision.
High Court Split
One petition before the Supreme Court grew out of the Delhi High Court's split verdict of May 11, 2022. The appeal was filed by a woman who was among the petitioners before the High Court.
Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar agreed that the petitioners could approach the Supreme Court because the case raised substantial questions of law that needed a ruling from the top court. But they disagreed on the core issue.
Justice Shakdher, who headed the division bench, favoured striking down the marital rape exception as “unconstitutional”. He said it would be “tragic if a married woman's call for justice is not heard even after 162 years” since the IPC was enacted.
Justice Shankar took the opposite view. He held that the exception under the rape law was not “unconstitutional and was based on an intelligible difference.”
In a separate case, the Karnataka High Court had earlier said that exempting a husband from allegations of rape and unnatural sex with his wife went against Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.