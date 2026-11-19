A special CBI court in Ernakulam convicted 13 CPI(M) members in the 2012 murder of MSF activist Ariyil Abdul Shukoor
The court acquitted 18 others, including senior CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh, on conspiracy charges
Shukoor, 24, was hacked to death near Kannapuram in Kannur district on February 20, 2012
A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Ernakulam on Thursday found 13 CPI(M) members guilty in the 2012 killing of Muslim Students Federation activist Ariyil Abdul Shukoor, lawyers familiar with the case said. It also cleared 18 others, among them senior CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh, who had been charged with conspiracy.
Shukoor was 24 when attackers killed him near Kannapuram in Kannur district on February 20, 2012. He belonged to the MSF, the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League. The killing triggered large protests then, and Pattuvam in the state’s politically volatile northern district saw sharp clashes between the CPI(M) and IUML.
The verdict drew political reactions. It also leaves open the possibility of an appeal over the acquittal of the two senior CPI(M) leaders.
Case Background Details
The case stems from the February 2012 killing of Muslim Youth League activist Shukoor in Kannur. In its chargesheet, the CBI said the murder was revenge for an attack on Jayarajan, who was then the CPI(M) Kannur district secretary.
Prosecutors pressed the conspiracy charge. According to lawyers aware of the case, the prosecution argued during the trial that Shukoor was targeted after IUML workers allegedly attacked a vehicle carrying Jayarajan and Rajesh.
The prosecution also said the plot took shape while the leaders were at a cooperative hospital. It alleged that the plan was drawn up in a room at the Taliparamba hospital with Rajesh and Jayarajan present.
Leaders Cleared Today
Two senior leaders walked free. The special CBI court acquitted Jayarajan, a CPI(M) state committee member and former Kannur district secretary, and Rajesh, a former MLA of Kalliassery, in the case.
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan's son, Shyamjith, was also acquitted. There were 33 accused in the case, including Jayarajan and Rajesh. Two of them died during the course of the trial.
Ahead of his court appearance, Jayarajan told reporters that legal cases and court hearings were nothing unusual for Communist leaders. He said the day felt no different from any other in his more than 50 years in politics.
Political Reactions Aftermath
The verdict drew an immediate political response. Senior IUML leader and Keralam Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty indicated that the state was likely to appeal against the acquittal of Jayarajan and Rajesh on the conspiracy charge.
Kunhalikutty said the killing was clearly planned and added that the state was likely to challenge the acquittal on the conspiracy charge. He said several witnesses stayed away from the trial because they feared consequences. "We will not sit idle. We will go to the furthest extent of the law in the matter," he said.
IUML state general secretary P M A Salam echoed that view and said the state should not see another killing of a political rival. Keralam Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the case against the two CPI(M) leaders was not driven by politics. He said police and then the CBI carried out the probe, and added that anyone unhappy with the verdict could appeal. He also said the court did not clear all the accused and convicted 13 in the case.
There was no immediate reaction from the MSF or the IUML at the time of filing this report.