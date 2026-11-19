IUML state general secretary P M A Salam echoed that view and said the state should not see another killing of a political rival. Keralam Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the case against the two CPI(M) leaders was not driven by politics. He said police and then the CBI carried out the probe, and added that anyone unhappy with the verdict could appeal. He also said the court did not clear all the accused and convicted 13 in the case.