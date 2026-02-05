‘The Budget Continues To Denude The Fragile Environment’: Sridhar Radhakrishnan

A

The government has put serious money into areas like carbon capture for heavy industry and renewable energy expansion. Those investments matter, especially for sectors like steel, cement

and power, but a green budget has to be judged by a wider lens. Carbon capture may help industry manage carbon risk, but it doesn’t help a farmer recover from crop loss, or a coastal community deal with erosion, or a city cope with extreme heat. Those require sustained public investment in building adaptation and resilience focusing on water systems, floodplains, coasts, forests, urban tree cover, livelihoods and insurance policies. Climate change in India is no longer just an emissions problem, it’s a real crisis affecting agriculture, fisheries, cities, water systems and livelihoods. A budget that is truly green would place as much emphasis on adaptation, resilience and ecosystem protection as it does on reducing industrial emissions.

Also, this green spending cannot be seen in isolation. One one side is this decarbonisation scheme and on the other, aggressive infrastructure expansion and mining corridors, all without strong ecological safeguards. This makes it a budget that continues to denude the fragile environment in India.