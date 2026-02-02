Budget 2026's Green Test: Is India Funding Climate Action Or Just Talking About It?

These conditions are not just seasonal problems. They point to long-standing failures in pollution control and environmental governance. While air pollution and climate change are distinct challenges, one should not forget how they are also related. Climate change is increasingly worsening pollution episodes by altering weather patterns, increasing heat stress, and intensifying stagnation events that trap pollutants close to the ground. Air pollution remains one of the most visible and harmful environment-related problems in India, with direct effects on health, daily life and work.