Delhi Police informed the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, November 28, 2026, that the complaint alleging Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the 1980 electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship in 1983 has been transferred from the IP Estate Police Station to the Tughlak Road Police Station on jurisdictional grounds.
Filing an Action Taken Report (ATR) before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi, IP Estate Police stated the matter fell outside its jurisdiction, prompting the court to question under which legal provision the transfer was executed and seek a formal clarification.
The complaint, filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, is being reconsidered following a September 2026 Sessions Court order that set aside an earlier magistrate's refusal to probe the allegations, though Gandhi's defence has previously dismissed the plea as politically motivated and lacking evidence.
The complaint alleging inclusion of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name in electoral rolls three years before her acquisition of Indian citizenship in 1983 has been transferred to the jurisdictional police station, a report submitted by Delhi Police before a court here said on Saturday.
Earlier, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi sought an action-taken report from the police on the complaint filed by Advocate Vikas Tripathi.
The report dated November 27 said that "upon examination of the matter, it was found that the allegations raised in the complaints did not pertain to the jurisdiction of IP Estate police station" and that it has been "transferred to New Delhi District for necessary action."