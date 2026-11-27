Former CJI BR Gavai has urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene, alleging bias in Supreme Court collegium appointments.
Gavai cited figures showing limited representation of SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and women in higher judiciary appointments.
He questioned the collegium’s transfer and elevation decisions, calling for greater merit, diversity and inclusion in judicial appointments.
Former Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai has written to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that the Supreme Court collegium is favouring candidates from “one particular section of the society” for elevation to constitutional courts, while sidelining merit, diversity and inclusion.
In a letter dated November 27, 2026, Gavai urged the President to intervene, saying the appointment process appeared designed to “appease and reward a single community”. He also marked the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Gavai said the latest collegium recommendations reflected a “disturbing disregard” for merit, diversity and inclusivity. Invoking Article 124(2) of the Constitution, which provides for the appointment of Supreme Court judges by the President, he said the issue also concerned the balance of powers in judicial appointments.
Allegations And Claims
Gavai headed the Supreme Court collegium for nearly six months before demitting office in November 2025. He said he had consistently followed the principles of diversity and inclusion while recommending candidates for the high courts and the Supreme Court.
According to Gavai, his recommendations sought to balance representation among forward communities and marginalised sections, including Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), minorities and women.
He also said successive governments had urged the collegium to consider suitable candidates from marginalised communities to improve diversity in the higher judiciary.
Although Gavai did not name the community he was referring to, the letter cited a group that accounts for less than 5% of India’s population but has secured more than 40% representation in the Supreme Court, with its share rising “manifold in the recent past”. People aware of the matter confirmed that the allusion was to Brahmins.
“While I admit that this is not something new and that is precisely why it is increasingly becoming unforgivable,” Gavai wrote, arguing that the pattern had continued for decades without meaningful correction.
He alleged that candidates from one particular section were being favoured for recommendation and elevation, to the exclusion of others, including marginalised communities. He also said that even candidates from forward communities outside the group were being overlooked.
Data On Representation
Gavai cited figures from a response given by the Union law minister in the Rajya Sabha in March 2025. He also referred to the composition of the current Supreme Court collegium, comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Vikram Nath, BV Nagarathna, MM Sundresh and PS Narasimha.
According to the parliamentary reply cited in the letter, of the 715 high court judges appointed since 2018, only 22 belonged to the Scheduled Castes, 16 to the Scheduled Tribes, 89 to the OBCs and 37 to minority communities.
Gavai said roughly three-fourths of the appointments came from the general category.
He also referred to appointments made between January 2021 and January 2026. According to the figures cited in his letter, forward communities accounted for close to 80% of the appointments, while OBCs received less than 14% representation despite constituting a much larger share of the population.
Gavai further pointed out that caste-wise data was not maintained for appointments to the Supreme Court, describing the absence of such information as part of the problem.
Gavai’s Collegium Record
Gavai contrasted the figures with the recommendations made during his tenure as CJI. He said the collegium headed by him had placed details of its high court recommendations in the public domain, including the social background of candidates.
Between May 14 and November 23, 2025, the collegium recommended 129 names for appointment as high court judges. Of these, 93 were cleared by the government, according to data published by the Supreme Court.
The recommendations included 10 candidates from the Scheduled Castes, 11 from OBC and backward classes, 13 from minority communities and 15 women.
During the same period, the collegium recommended five judges for elevation to the Supreme Court: Justices NV Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, AS Chandurkar, Alok Aradhe and Vipul M Pancholi.
Transfers And Questions Over Merit
Gavai also raised concerns over what he described as questionable decisions involving the transfer and subsequent elevation of high court chief justices.
He referred to a chief justice who was transferred successively to smaller high courts before being recommended to head a prominent high court.
Gavai alleged that a “meritorious and hard-working” chief justice had been moved to a smaller high court to make way for the other judge.
He said he had been part of the collegium that recommended the earlier transfers of the first judge and had headed the collegium when the second judge was unanimously recommended as chief justice of a prestigious high court on merit.
He also cited another instance in which a judge was allegedly transferred on punitive considerations before later being appointed chief justice of a large and prominent high court.
Gavai did not name the judges or disclose the collegium’s reasons for the recommendations and transfers, citing propriety and judicial discipline. However, he said he was aware of the factors behind the decisions.
Gavai Appeals To President
Turning to Article 124(2), Gavai reminded Murmu that the Constitution vested in the President the authority to appoint Supreme Court judges.
“The Constitution vests the appointment of judges of Supreme Court in you under Article 124(2),” he wrote.
Gavai argued that the executive and Parliament were equal stakeholders in judicial appointments and that the responsibility for ensuring diversity could not be left to the judiciary alone.
He reiterated that successive governments had urged the collegium to consider suitable candidates from marginalised communities to improve representation in the higher judiciary.
Concluding the letter, Gavai urged the President to acknowledge the concerns and intervene, as she deemed appropriate, to remind all constitutional stakeholders of their responsibility to ensure equal representation in one of the most significant pillars of Indian democracy.