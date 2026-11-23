Son Suk-ku and Eita Nagayama lead Blue Road.
Blue Road is a South Korean murder mystery.
The thriller premiered on Netflix.
Helmed by director Han Jun-hee, who also co-wrote the script alongside Cho Yu-jin, The Blue Road is an eight-part South Korean-Japanese crime thriller that dropped globally on Netflix on November 20, 2026.
Adapted from Blue Road, the 2002 cross-border manhwa written by Keishi Edogawa and illustrated by Kwon Kaya, the limited K-drama pairs South Korean star Son Suk-ku as Kim Seok with Japanese actor Eita Nagayama as Hiroshi Inose.
The Blue Road Mystery Details
The thriller kicks off with a gruesome discovery in Tokyo: a twisted, mutilated body staged beneath a Korean message scrawled in blood, an eerie parallel to a similarly butchered victim found in South Korea bearing Japanese script.
Following a rocky first encounter in Tokyo, First Investigation Division detective Hiroshi Inose, operating under Chief Detective Inspector Kotaro Shimizu alongside veteran partner Fumiya Sagawa teams up with visiting Korean investigator Kim Seok as the bilingual crime-scene taunts spark escalating panic. Cobbling together vital testimony from a survivor, the uneasy partners trace the 2002 serial killings to Japanese artist Emi Shunsuke, a link that strikes a deeply personal nerve for Seok and sets off a frantic race to find Emi before the artist's death.
The Blue Road Finale Revelations
The season finale on Netflix brings to the fore a slew of shocking truths, chief among them the double life of Hong Du Yeong, the man Seok grew up thinking of as an uncle. Exposed as an operative for the organization Gráfica, Du Yeong is revealed to be the very person who tortured and murdered Seok’s father back in 1987. Having embedded himself into Seok’s life through deception, Du Yeong was eventually consumed by genuine remorse over his past crimes before meeting his end at the hands of Hyun Tae.
The story reaches its breaking point in Dandelion Village, where Seok and Inose corner Hyun Tae. Though the duo manages to track down the villain, the standoff ends in tragedy. After Hyun Tae shoots Seok, Inose fires back, sending Hyun Tae plummeting off a cliff to his death. Despite Inose’s desperate attempts to keep him alive, Seok bleeds out in his partner’s arms. Unlike Inose, who had earlier staged his own demise to shield his family and pursue the case from the shadows, Seok’s death is ultimate, bringing a bleak, poignant close to his hunt of the truth.
The Blue Road's Epilogue
Fast-forwarding to 2026, the epilogue catches up with Anastasia, the Central Asian ally who once helped Seok. Now relocated to South Korea and serving in the police force as an academy instructor, she uses the 2002 case as a teaching tool, challenging cadets to question whether the official "lone mastermind" theory was merely a smokescreen for state complicity. In the closing scene, Inose joins Anastasia at Seok’s grave, dealing with the aftermath of the history that bound them together.
The series draws its title, The Blue Road, from a Central Asian route named for the tears shed by Koreans forcibly exiled from their homeland. That imagery acts as an emotional throughline for characters uprooted and scarred by political upheaval. As Inose reflects beside the headstone, history never truly stays buried. This emphasises the show’s core message that the wounds of the past continue to dictate the lives of the survivors.