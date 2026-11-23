The Blue Road Finale Revelations

The season finale on Netflix brings to the fore a slew of shocking truths, chief among them the double life of Hong Du Yeong, the man Seok grew up thinking of as an uncle. Exposed as an operative for the organization Gráfica, Du Yeong is revealed to be the very person who tortured and murdered Seok’s father back in 1987. Having embedded himself into Seok’s life through deception, Du Yeong was eventually consumed by genuine remorse over his past crimes before meeting his end at the hands of Hyun Tae.