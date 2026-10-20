RSS comes out in support of the PM and the BJP but with a word of caution

“As Bharat continues to progress in this manner, the designs of those forces that seek to create instability among the nations of the world and install their own proxies in positions of influence, so that they can serve as instruments for advancing their selfish interests, will be thwarted, and their operations will be shut down. These demonic forces are well aware of this reality. That is why Bharat is their decisive and most formidable competitor, as well as their ultimate and most significant target,” Bhagwat said in his speech.