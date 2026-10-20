RSS comes out in support of the PM and the BJP but with a word of caution

Breaking its silence for the first time, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed the Union government on Tuesday, even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to face protests from Gen Z and political parties demanding electoral reforms and changes to examination policy.
Even though Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak, cautioned the government on the ongoing protests and said that these protests should lead to reforms, he categorically stated that attempts being made to change the regime may not lead to solutions as Nepal and Bangladesh were visible examples.
“Experience shows that it is neither the government alone that can resolve all the problems of society, nor is it true that problems can be resolved only through agitations. Solutions can also emerge through the active participation of the society and dialogue amongst its members,” Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak, said in his speech.
Speaking on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the foundation day of RSS, in Nagpur, Bhagwat acknowledged that there were several problems in the society which may lead to agitations.
“In our vast society problems do exist. There are likely to be numerous shortcomings in the system as well. It is only natural that these may lead to agitations. However, such agitations should aim to provide solutions. Whether it is a group within the society leading the agitation, or the government and administration taking action to maintain peace and order, or political leaders playing their part, we must ensure that our actions do not create discord, animosity, resentment, bitterness, or divisions within our one, undivided society,” Bhagwat further said.
Bhagwat further said that even though emotions run high during agitations, people should follow the Constitution and law, while speech, conduct, and behaviour should always maintain the dignity and decorum of a civilised society.
The RSS chief also cautioned that there was a concerted effort to dismantle India, Hindu society and the RSS. Bhagwat said that people within the country were supporting the forces working against India.
“As Bharat continues to progress in this manner, the designs of those forces that seek to create instability among the nations of the world and install their own proxies in positions of influence, so that they can serve as instruments for advancing their selfish interests, will be thwarted, and their operations will be shut down. These demonic forces are well aware of this reality. That is why Bharat is their decisive and most formidable competitor, as well as their ultimate and most significant target,” Bhagwat said in his speech.
Measures to regulate OTT platforms –
Talking about the diminishing social values in the country, Bhagwat asked the union government to consider the need to regulate OTT platforms while teaching the youth to be cautious and exercise discretion.
The RSS chief also said that some countries have already introduced regulations and restrictions on such media platforms. Bhagwat said that while advancement in science and technology was needed, all kinds of news and information were available to all through social media.
“The younger generation absorbs the information received through media without exercising discernment between what is appropriate and what is inappropriate. Having experienced the adverse consequences of this, those countries have introduced certain regulations and restrictions on such media platforms. In our own country too, society is increasingly recognising the need for such measures, particularly with regard to OTT platforms. The government should give this matter due consideration,” Bhagwat said.
Bhagwat further said that the RSS and its members were working to create a nationwide movement against the use of drugs and narcotics and cautioned that the younger generation must not fall for substance abuse.
“The younger generation across the world was falling prey to addiction to intoxicating drugs. Drug addiction is a serious national problem, and the government, administration, and the society must timely address it and start taking measures to overcome it. The present generation of parents and elders in the society must impart this discernment to the younger generation, while the younger generation, for its part, must keep itself away from all influences and activities that can lead to the development of such harmful habits,” Bhagwat said.