President Murmu To Meet INDIA Bloc Delegation At 8 PM Over ECI Row

INDIA Bloc MPs To Meet At Samvidhan Sadan

Before the meeting with the President, INDIA bloc MPs are scheduled to gather at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan at 3 pm on Friday to discuss their next course of action. The alliance had been considering further protests, with Seva Teerth, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Vice-President’s residence and the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah among the possible locations mentioned by sources.