CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Home Security Tightened As Opposition Protests Continue Across Cities

Delhi Police reinforced security outside Gyanesh Kumar’s residence following fresh threat inputs.
Around 23,000 central personnel were made available to Delhi Police for deployment.
Tejashwi Yadav led an INDIA bloc march demanding Kumar’s removal in Patna.
Delhi Police has deployed additional personnel outside Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s residence following fresh threat inputs, Indian Express reported citing officials, as protests demanding his resignation have intensified in the national capital and other cities.
Kumar already has Z-plus security cover. A senior police officer said the deployment at his residence had been reinforced in view of the latest intelligence inputs and demonstrations in New Delhi.
“Local district police have also been asked to increase the deployment of personnel. As protests are already underway in the New Delhi district, all security agencies have been directed to coordinate closely to prevent any untoward incident,” the officer said as reported by Indian Express.
Govt Increases Security Forces Amid Protests
The Ministry of Home Affairs has made 221 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, comprising around 23,000 personnel, available to Delhi Police from October 8 to 12.
CRPF companies are being brought from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. The forces will assist with protest management, protection of key government buildings and law-and-order duties in central Delhi.
The security arrangements come amid the INDIA bloc’s campaign against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have demanded Kumar’s resignation.
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Patna March
In Bihar, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav led an INDIA bloc “Aakrosh March” towards Lok Bhavan in Patna, demanding Kumar’s removal, news agency PTI reported.
Yadav climbed over a barricade during the demonstration as the Opposition’s campaign against the poll panel extended beyond Delhi.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also called another lunch meeting in Delhi’s Connaught Place on Thursday, following Wednesday’s gathering attended by Opposition MPs. Further coordinated demonstrations in the capital were expected after those discussions.
Dhruv Rathee In India, More Cases Against Rahul Gandhi
Dhruv Rathee arrived in Bengaluru to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party’s People’s Tribunal and protest against SIR at Freedom Park. Actor Prakash Raj, Aishe Ghosh, AISA president Neha Bora and other activists were also expected to attend.
Meanwhile, further FIRs were registered against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over allegations of assaulting police officers.
The BJP has accused the Congress of attempting to create anarchy for media attention, while the Opposition continues to press its allegations over the electoral-roll revision exercise.