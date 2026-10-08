CEC Protest Updates: ‘We Are Not Done Yet’: INDIA Bloc Signals Another Protest On Oct 9 After Raj Ghat Visit

CEC Protest LIVE: More FIR's Against Rahul And Priyanka
According to several media reports, more FIR's have been registered against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi after their protest yesterday.
CEC Protest LIVE: Dipke Alleges Mass Detentions Before October 10 Protest
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that the governnment is carrying out mass detentions before the October 10 protest in Delhi.
"Mass detentions being done before the October 10 protest. Modi thinks he can silence dissent by putting people behind bars. The more people you detain, the more people will show up!" he wrote in a post on X.
CEC Protest LIVE: Shivakumar Praises Rahul Gandhi, Says He Is 'Doing A Great Job'
DK Shivakumar praised Rahul Gandhi for his efforts in the protest against the CEC in Delhi. he also expressed gratitude towards the court for their directions to the election commission.
"Rahul Gandhi is doing a great job... What has happened in the entire country has already been exposed by the members of the Election Commission. Even the courts have agreed. I am very thankful to the courts. Justice has been done, and the proper directions have been given," the Karnataka CM told reporters.
CEC Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Protesters Reach Saptamurti Bhavan In Patna
INDIA bloc protesters reach Saptamurti near Bihar Vidhan Sabha for a march to Raj Bhavan.
CEC Protest LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav To March Towards Patna's Raj Bhavan
Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has said that today they will march towards the Raj Bhavan in Patna to protest against the actions of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
"Today we have a march to Raj Bhavan. In the way that Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Modi ji, and Amit Shah ji have worked to get the votes stolen, they have worked to destroy the country's democracy. By conducting a fraudulent election, Gyanesh Kumar has made it possible for the BJP to come to power. When the truth came out, we all wanted to unite to save democracy, so that henceforth there can be fair elections, and the level playing field remains equal for all political parties," he told reporters.
CEC Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Holding 'Aakrosh March' In Patna
State Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav led the opposition INDIA bloc in a massive 'Aakrosh March' and demonstration to the Lok Bhavan in Patna. The protest movement targets the Election Commission of India (ECI), specifically demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, PTI reported.
CEC Protest LIVE: Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav Jumps Over Barrier While Leading Protest March
Bihar Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav climbs over the barricade as he leads the INDIA bloc's march to Lok Bhavan.
CEC Protest LIVE: Another Lunch Meeting To Be Hosted By Mallikarjun Kharge Today
Continuing on from the lunch meeting organised yesterday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for another similar meeting today, this time in Delhi's Connaught Place.
CEC Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Protest Continues In Patna
The INDIA Bloc protest in Patna led by state LoP Tejashwi rages on. The opposition is protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar as well as the alleged regularities in the SIR process.
CEC Protest LIVE: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Rajghat–Kishan Ghat Road
In view of a proposed dharna at Kishan Ghat Road, traffic congestion is likely on Rajghat–Kishan Ghat Road and adjoining stretches, the DTP said in a X post.
CEC Protest LIVE: Police Security Beefed Before Planned Protest At Bengaluru's Freedom Park
Police have raised security in the area ahead of a planned protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park by the Cockroach Janta Party.
CEC Protest LIVE: Congress And Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Protest In Delhi
Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Jammu protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
CEC Protest LIVE: Congress, NCP And Left Parties Hold Massive Protest In Nagpur
The Congress, NCP and Left Parties hold a massive protest in Maharashtra's Nagpur against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
CEC Protest LIVE: Delhi HC Agress To Hear Indian Youth Congress For Permission To Protest At Jantar Mantar
Delhi HC agrees to hear on Friday plea by Indian Youth Congress seeking permission to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar.
CEC Protest LIVE: CJP leaders, Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj Arrive At Freedom Park As Protest Begins
CJP leaders, Dhruv Rathee and Prakash Raj have arrived at the Freedom Park protest site to begin their scheduled demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
CEC Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Has Requested A Meeting With The President
"Yes, we have already requested the President of India for a meeting with her with the INDIA alliance leaders. The first request letter was sent on 2nd October. Then Rashtrapati Bhavan office intimated us to give us names. After that, on 5th we have given a request again with the names also, with all INDIA alliance leaders. Basically we asked for an appointment for 7th, 8th, 9th. Today is 8th. We will wait for tomorrow also... So far there is no response," Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said.
CEC Protest LIVE: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Beating Women Police Personnel
"What does 'smash the patriarchy' mean? Does it mean Rahul Gandhi beating women police personnel? We want to ask whether anyone in this country, apart from the Nehru-Gandhi-Vadra family, has human rights. How long will you continue to sell hatred in the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' ? The videos we have all seen today have caused outrage across the country," BJP National Media Co-convener Sidharth Yadav said.
CEC Protest LIVE: NSUI Workers Gather Outside Kharge's Lunch Meet Venue
National Students' Union of India workers have gathered outside the venue, where the second lunch meeting of the Opposition MPs has been called by LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, at Janpath.
CEC Protest LIVE: "Our Protest Remains Ongoing," Says Rajeev Shukla
"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji has invited all the MPs for lunch here in Connaught Place (CP). We have all gathered here. Our protest remains ongoing. As we stated earlier, this demonstration will continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar tenders his resignation. This has now transformed into a mass movement, a people's movement, and it will expand to such a massive scale that it will shake the government," he said.
CEC Protest LIVE: Kharge Reaches CP For Lunch Meet
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reached Connaught Place for his second consecutive lunch meet with opposition leaders.
CEC Protest LIVE: 'Wanted To Meet The Election Commissioners' Says Deepender Hooda
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said that the opposition wanted to meet the Election Commissioners but were not given permission.
"We wanted to meet the Election Commissioners, but we were not given permission to meet them. Yesterday, we wanted to go to Jantar Mantar and stage a protest because we were denied permission to meet them. But we were not even allowed to sit at Jantar Mantar. You saw the brutality by the police," he said.
CEC Protest LIVE: 'We Will Reclaim Democracy,' Says Abhijeet Dipke From Bengaluru
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in Bengaluru protest says, 'We will hit streets, reclaim democracy, continue agitation till CEC resigns'.
CEC Protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Arrives For Lunch At CP
Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA alliance MPs, arrives for the second lunch meeting of the Opposition MPs in Connaught Place.
CJP Bengaluru Protest LIVE: 'Congress Should Remember Its Own Time', Says CM Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami while critising the INDIA Bloc protests, said, "Congress party should remember its own time, when it kept toppling countless elected governments. It kept changing Election Commissioners from time to time. It imposed Emergency within the country..."
CJP Bengaluru Protest LIVE: All MPs To Hold Sit In At Gandhi Smarak, Says Kharge
After hosting a lunch at Moets restaurant in Connaught Place for INDIA bloc leaders, Kharge said to the press, "We all, the MPs of the INDIA alliance, are going to Gandhi Smarak, where we will hold a sit-in, and peacefully sitting there, we will only pray that the BJP government, Modi, and Shah are given wisdom, and that what they are doing is not in the interest of the country, whether it is the matter of vote theft, or the rising inflation in the country today, and the problem of the youth..."
CEC Protest LIVE: PM Modi Won By Vote Chori, Says Dipke
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke begins his speech in Hindi, saying, “The PM can clearly understand.” Mr. Dipke alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won by “vote chori” and that people who are alive were declared dead, calling it the “death of democracy.”
- The Hindu
CEC Protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders Head To Raj Ghat
After the second lunch meeting of the Opposition MPs, INDIA bloc MPs LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge board a bus as they head towards Raj Ghat to stage a protest
CEC Protest LIVE: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Raj Ghat
Heavy security deployed outside Raj Ghat as INDIA bloc MPs are on their way to hold a sit-in protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
CEC Protest LIVE: Congress Fighting Against 'We, The People Of India', Says BJP
BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari said, "The Congress party is fighting against 'We, the People of India.' This battle has become one of the Congress party—its workers and the Gandhi-Vadra family—versus the people of India, who are silently witnessing the party's hooliganism. They used to speak about returning to ballot papers. Yet, we recently saw elections held in places like Assam and Tripura; the Congress party lost there too, even though EVMs were not the only factor. The simple truth today is that Rahul Gandhi realizes the public lacks faith in him. That is why, unable to come to power democratically, he is attacking democracy itself. He is attempting to create a democratic deficit in this country by disregarding constitutional authority and the Supreme Court of India. Are Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi-Vadra family above the country's judiciary?... The greatest threat to India's democracy stems from Rahul Gandhi's arbitrary anarchy, the unchecked hooliganism of Congress workers, and the baseless allegations the Gandhi-Vadra family levels against democratic institutions..."
CEC Protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Mamata Banerjee To Meet President Murmu
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Mamata Banerjee To Meet President Murmu As INDIA Bloc Protest Against CEC Enters Day 3
CEC Protest LIVE: ‘Country Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation’: Gaurav Gogoi At Raj Ghat
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the country was united in demanding Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Speaking at Raj Ghat during the INDIA bloc protest, Gogoi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the voice of the people and accused the government of trying to win elections through “deceit” with the help of the Election Commission.
CEC Protest LIVE: ‘Voting Rights Being Snatched Away’: Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said every citizen has the right to vote and that taking away this right amounts to a direct attack on democracy. Speaking at Raj Ghat during the INDIA bloc protest, he said Rahul Gandhi was fighting for the voting rights of citizens and questioned the Election Commission’s credibility. Vikramarka said the CEC should step down and apologise if voters have lost trust in the poll body.
CEC Protest LIVE: 'Vote Theft Going On’: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the INDIA bloc’s protest at Raj Ghat was a message that the Opposition wanted to protest peacefully. He alleged that “vote theft” was taking place in the country and claimed democracy was being “murdered”.
Warring also referred to Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu’s remarks on the activities of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying they supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of vote theft.
CEC Protest LIVE: Elections Should Not Be Won Through Deceit’: Rajeev Shukla
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said the INDIA bloc’s protest at Raj Ghat was a peaceful “satyagraha” seeking the restoration of names allegedly deleted from electoral rolls and protection of citizens’ right to vote. He said the protesters prayed to Mahatma Gandhi for wisdom to prevail on the government and alleged collusion between the government and the Election Commission.
CEC Protest LIVE: ‘Longer Gyanesh Kumar Stays, More Public Trust In EC Will Diminish’: Gaurav Gogoi
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the public was demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He said doubts over the Election Commission’s fairness were growing and claimed that Kumar’s continuation in office would further erode public trust in the poll body.
CEC Protest LIVE: ‘Crores Of Voter Names Deleted, Gyanesh Kumar Must Resign’: Imran Pratapgarhi
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said the INDIA bloc had gathered to highlight concerns over the Election Commission and send a symbolic message to the nation. He alleged that crores of voters’ names had been deleted and said Gyanesh Kumar should resign, claiming the country’s democratic system and electoral process were at stake.
Pratapgarhi also accused the government of shielding wrongdoers and alleged that the government was formed through what he described as “vote robbery”.
CEC Protest LIVE: ‘When Power Is Acquired Through Vote Theft, Democracy Must Be Saved’: Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Constitution established India’s electoral system and gave citizens the right to vote after years of colonial rule. Speaking at Raj Ghat during the INDIA bloc protest, he alleged that power was being acquired through “vote theft” and said Rahul Gandhi had launched a mission to save democracy.
CEC Protest LIVE: Agitation Will Continue Until Gyanesh Kumar Resigns: Praniti Shinde
Congress MP Praniti Shinde said the INDIA bloc’s agitation would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. She said the party would continue its fight for democracy, the Constitution and the nation.
CEC Protest LIVE: ‘Will Continue Protesting As Long As Needed’: Sagar Khandre On CEC Appointment
Congress MP Sagar Eshwar Khandre said the INDIA bloc’s protest against the Chief Election Commissioner and the BJP-led government was continuing for the third day. Speaking at Raj Ghat, he said Rahul Gandhi had been raising concerns over people’s mandate not being respected and questioned the government’s power to appoint the CEC. Khandre said the protest would continue for as long as necessary.
CEC Protest LIVE: ‘Struggle Will Continue Until CEC Gyanesh Kumar Resigns’: Aradhana Mishra
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said the party’s struggle would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. She alleged police brutality against Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc MPs during protests for democracy and the Constitution. Mishra said Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh had observed a ‘Black Day’ and were stopped by police while trying to proceed peacefully to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. She said the workers would continue the fight alongside Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
CEC Protest LIVE: Revanth Reddy Says ‘13 Crore Names Deleted’, Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Sacking
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, speaking from Raj Ghat, said the INDIA bloc’s protest was for the people of the country and alleged that attempts were being made to take away their voting rights through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Reddy alleged that 13 crore names had been deleted from electoral rolls and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and roll back SIR. He warned that the government would have to vacate office if the demands were not met.
CEC Protest LIVE: UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa Defends Voter Rolls
Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the state’s voter list was prepared in accordance with the law and established rules, while asserting that eligible people can still register if their names are missing.
Rinwa said around 700–750 appeals were filed across the state against decisions of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). He said Form 6 applications are displayed on notice boards for seven days, allowing objections to be raised, and added that political parties participated in the revision process through state, district and Assembly-level meetings.
CEC Protest LIVE: Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Officials Who Helped BJP In Bengal Got ‘Plump Postings’
CEC Protest LIVE: Bhatti Vikramarka Says BJP ‘Snatching Away’ Voting Rights, Calls It Attack On Democracy
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the right to vote is fundamental to India’s parliamentary democracy and alleged that the BJP was “snatching away” citizens’ voting rights. He described it as a “direct attack on democracy itself.”
CEC Protest LIVE: Derek O’Brien Signals More INDIA Bloc Action On October 9
TMC Parliamentary Leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien said the INDIA bloc would continue its campaign on October 9, posting, “We are not done yet” after the Opposition’s visit to Rajghat.
O’Brien listed the bloc’s actions over the previous three days, including the march from Parliament to the Election Commission, the Jantar Mantar protest and the Raj Ghat visit.
UP Congress Observes ‘Black Day’ Over Alleged Lathi-Charge On Rahul, Priyanka
The Uttar Pradesh Congress observed a “black day” on Thursday and held protests across the state against the alleged police action on party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during their march to the Election Commission in New Delhi.
Several Congress leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Mona Misra, were detained during the protests, according to the party.
CEC Protest LIVE: RJD MP Sudhakar Singh Calls BJP ‘New British’, Targets Gyanesh Kumar
RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, speaking at Raj Ghat during the INDIA bloc protest, compared the BJP with the British and said the Opposition would continue its street protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Singh said the INDIA bloc had gathered at Raj Ghat to remember Mahatma Gandhi and called for changes to the law governing the appointment of the CEC, warning that democracy and the Constitution would be at risk otherwise.