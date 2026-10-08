CEC Protest Updates: ‘We Are Not Done Yet’: INDIA Bloc Signals Another Protest On Oct 9 After Raj Ghat Visit

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari said, "The Congress party is fighting against 'We, the People of India.' This battle has become one of the Congress party—its workers and the Gandhi-Vadra family—versus the people of India, who are silently witnessing the party's hooliganism. They used to speak about returning to ballot papers. Yet, we recently saw elections held in places like Assam and Tripura; the Congress party lost there too, even though EVMs were not the only factor. The simple truth today is that Rahul Gandhi realizes the public lacks faith in him. That is why, unable to come to power democratically, he is attacking democracy itself. He is attempting to create a democratic deficit in this country by disregarding constitutional authority and the Supreme Court of India. Are Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi-Vadra family above the country's judiciary?... The greatest threat to India's democracy stems from Rahul Gandhi's arbitrary anarchy, the unchecked hooliganism of Congress workers, and the baseless allegations the Gandhi-Vadra family levels against democratic institutions..."