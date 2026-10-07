ECI Says No Formal Meeting Request Came Before Rahul Gandhi-Led MPs’ Protest

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said no political party had formally sought an appointment with the poll panel until 4 pm, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led INDIA bloc MPs in a protest demanding a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other Election Commissioners. In a press note, the ECI said it learnt through the Delhi Police that Gandhi and a delegation of MPs wanted to meet the Commission and submit a memorandum. The panel said its established procedure requires political parties to seek meetings through authorised representatives and that such meetings are held at the ECI's premises.