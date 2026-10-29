Netanyahu Calls Alleged Foreign Interference In Israeli Election An ‘Earthquake’, Rules Out Arab Party Alliance

Summary of this article

Benjamin Netanyahu has called allegations of foreign interference and voter bribery involving Arab parties the “Ra’amgate affair”.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir have also demanded an investigation.

Netanyahu’s bloc is projected to hold around 53 seats, the opposition around 48 and Arab-led parties around 19 in the 120-member Knesset.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described allegations of foreign interference and voter bribery involving Arab parties as an “earthquake”, urging Zionist parties to rule out cooperation with them as coalition negotiations intensify following the October 27 election. The controversy has added to the political deadlock after the election left neither Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc nor the opposition with a clear majority in the 120-member Knesset.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, October 29, Netanyahu dubbed the alleged scandal the “Ra’amgate affair” and accused foreign actors of attempting to influence the composition of parliament. “The Ra’amgate affair is an earthquake. They stole the elections in Israel!” the statement said.

Netanyahu alleged that the purported interference was intended to advance the “Islamization of Israel” and undermine right-wing rule. He called on the Shin Bet domestic security agency and the police to investigate the allegations immediately.