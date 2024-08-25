Badminton

Badminton Asia Junior Championships Wrap: 13-Year-Old Tanvi Patri Wins Girls Singles Title

The top-seeded Tanvi Patri dominated the final, defeating second-seeded Thi Thu Huyen Nguyen of Vietnam 22-20, 21-11 in just 34 minutes

Indian-shuttler-Tanvi-Patri
Tanvi Patri Photo: X/@BAI_Media
info_icon

India's Tanvi Patri clinched the under-15 girls singles title at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 junior championships after she defeated Thi Thu Huyen Nguyen of Vietnam in straight games in the final in Chengdu, China on Sunday. (More Sports News)

The 13-year-old Patri, seeded No. 1, wrapped up the proceedings in just 34 minutes as she cruised to a 22-20 21-11 victory over her second-seeded opponent in the summit clash.

With the feat, Parti joins the likes of Samiya Imad Farooqui and Tasnim Mir who had won the U-15 girls singles crown in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Such was Patri's domination throughout the tournament that she didn't drop a single game across the five matches that she played.

In the final, Patri was trailing 11-17 but kept her calm as Nguyen made a series of unforced errors. The Indian grabbed the opportunity with both hands to claim the first game.

Patri continued the winning momentum, dominating the second game from the start to eventually seal the match and clinch the gold medal.

India thus returns with a haul of two medals, including a gold and a bronze.

Gnana Dattu TT had won the bronze medal in the U-17 boys singles event on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Shakib Al Hasan On Song; PAK Six Down
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis' Ton In Vain As Hosts Wrap Up Five-Wicket Win - In Pics
  3. Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 In Pics: Mushfiqur Rahim Misses Double Ton
  4. Bangladesh Murder Case: Will Shakib Al Hasan Play 2nd PAK Vs BAN Test? Here's What BCB Prez Said
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Sri Lanka Triumph Shows England Not 'One-Dimensional', Says Ollie Pope
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund Fans Protest Sponsorship Deal With German Arms Manufacturer Rheinmetall
  2. Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Pedro Strikes Late To Extend Brighton's Perfect Start - In Pics
  3. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Haaland's Triple Blow Too Much To Handle For Newcomers - In Pics
  4. Indian Super League 2024-25: Mohammedan Sporting Club Joins Top Tier, Bringing Total Teams To 13
  5. Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Disappointed In Milan's Lack Of Defensive Responsibility
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  3. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  5. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ganga Sutlej Express Train's Bogies Uncouple Near Chakraj Mal; No Injuries Reported
  2. Filmmaker Ranjith Quits As Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman Over Misbehaviour Charge
  3. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  4. Maharashtra Man, 42, Rapes 12-Year-Old Girl; Arrested By Police
  5. RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal’s Home Raided By CBI In 'Financial Irregularities' Case
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  3. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  4. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  5. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
World News
  1. Middle East LIVE: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; No Sign Of Progress In Gaza Ceasefire
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Middle East: Israel And Hezbollah Launch Attacks As Gaza Ceasefire Talks Drag On
  4. French Police Arrest Suspect In Synagogue Fire After It Injures Police Officer
  5. Germany: Police Detain A Suspect In Solingen Knife Attack That Killed Three
Latest Stories
  1. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Middle East LIVE: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; No Sign Of Progress In Gaza Ceasefire
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Shakib Al Hasan On Song; PAK Six Down