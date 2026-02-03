Gulveer Singh Brings Up Personal Best, Finishes Third In New York City Half Marathon

Gulveer Singh's time of 59 minutes 42 seconds, though faster than the national record set by Avinash Sable in 2020, will not be recognised as an national record as the New York City Half Marathon course is not record-eligible

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Gulveer Singh Brings Up Personal Best, Finishes Third In New York City Half Marathon
File photo of Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh. Photo: X/Athletics Federation of India
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gulveer Singh stood third at the globally renowned New York City Half Marathon

  • 27-year-old Army runner clocked 59 minutes 42 seconds

  • Gulveer holds multiple national records, from 3,000m on the track to 25km road race

Star Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh added another milestone to his career by finishing third at the globally renowned New York City Half Marathon, an event that attracts some of the world's best long-distance runners.

The 27-year-old Army runner clocked 59 minutes 42 seconds to finish behind South Africa's Adriaan Wildschutt, who clinched the top spot with a time of 59:30, while Morocco-born American long-distance runner Zouhair Talbi finished second in 59:41.

Gulveer's time, though faster than the national record of 1:00:30 set by steeplechase specialist Avinash Sable at the Delhi Half Marathon in 2020, will not be recognised as an national record as the New York City Half Marathon course is not record-eligible.

The NYC event is run on a point-to-point course in which the start and finish are separated by a distance greater than the limit permitted for record purposes -- about 11.6km apart compared to the maximum allowed 10.55km -- thereby breaching World Athletics regulations for record-eligible courses.

However, the times are still considered valid for purposes such as personal best and performance rankings even though they are not eligible for record recognition under World Athletics rules.

Related Content
Asian Shooting Championships 2026: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won gold in the 50m rifle 3-positions with a world record score of 362.0. - Adimazes Pvt Ltd
Asian Shooting Championships 2026: Aishwary Tomar Breaks World Record As India Sweep 50m Rifle 3P Medals
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, argues with official Tony Brothers, front left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Detroit. - | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
Detroit Vs New York, NBA: 2-Way Daniss Jenkins Inspires Pistons To Commanding 118-80 Win Over Knicks
New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington. - | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
NBA 2026: New York Knicks Cruise Past Washington Wizards 132-101 For Seventh Straight Win
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles around New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. - | Photo: AP/John Munson
NBA: New York Knicks Beat Los Angeles Lakers 112-100 At Madison Square Garden
Related Content

However, it still stands as a significant achievement for Gulveer, who holds multiple national records spanning events from the 3,000m on the track to the 25km road race. The Asian Games medallist in 10,000m at 2022 Hangzhou also holds the national records in the men's 5,000m and 10,000m.

He had earlier enjoyed a strong outing at the 2025 Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea where he clinched gold in both the 5,000m and 10,000m races.

This year he is confident of a podium finish at both the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July and the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in September.

"I'm fit and looking forward to good results in upcoming major international races," said the Army runner who is currently based in Colorado Springs in the United States.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  2. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

  3. IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches

  4. BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill And Smriti Mandhana Win Top Honours - Check Complete List

  5. Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: Indian Cricketer Enters New Phase In Life - Check High-Profile Names Who Attended Ceremony

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Congress Workers Protest Over LPG Shortage

  2. Day In Pics: March 13, 2026 | War In West Asia: Ripples Felt In India Amid Growing Energy Crisis

  3. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

  4. SIT Formed To Probe Assassination Attempt On NC Chief Farooq Abdullah

  5. From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

  2. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  4. Trump Urges Naval Coalition As Iran Tightens Control Of Hormuz Strait

  5. Freedom Cannot Be Delivered by Missiles

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  2. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  3. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  5. Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

  6. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  7. India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

  8. Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'