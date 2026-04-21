Boston Marathon 2026: John Korir Breaks Record; Sharon Lokedi Takes Podium In Women's Category

John Korir outran the strongest field in Boston Marathon history and still had enough energy left to bounce around Boylston Street after learning he had blistered the course record, too. The defending champion rode a tailwind on Monday to the fastest finish in the race’s 130-year history, winning in 2 hours, 1 minute, 52 seconds. That was 70 seconds faster than Geoffrey Mutai’s then-world best in 2011, and the fifth-fastest marathon of all time. Korir said he knew he was on a record pace at the 40-kilometer mark, but he didn’t bother to check the clock as he crossed the finish line. He was informed of his accomplishment by Boston Athletic Association president Jack Fleming, and jumped for joy.

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Boston Marathon 2026 -John Korir and Sharon Lokedi
Boston Marathon winner John Korir of Kenya, left, holds the trophy with women's division winner Sharon Lokedi, also of Kenya, at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Sharon Lokedi joined Korir as a back-to-back champion, winning the women’s race in 2:18:51 — a year after she shattered the course record by more than 2 1/2 minutes. The winners receive $150,000 and a gilded olive wreath sent from the plains of Marathon, Greece; Korir will receive another $50,000 for the course record.

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Boston Marathon 2026-John Korir of Kenya, Sharon Lokedi of Kenya
Boston Marathon winner John Korir of Kenya, left, hoists the trophy with women's division winner Sharon Lokedi also of Kenya, at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Boston Marathon 2026 -John Korir, of Kenya
John Korir, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the Boston Marathon, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Boston Marathon 2026 -Sharon Lokedi of Kenya
Sharon Lokedi of Kenya, celebrates after winning the women's division of the Boston Marathon, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Boston Marathon 2026 -Jess McClain of Phoenix
Jess McClain of Phoenix, the top American woman finisher, pumps her fist while approaching the finish line of the Boston Marathon, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Boston Marathon 2026 Mens wheelchair division winner Marcel Hug
Men's wheelchair division winner Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, left, and women's wheelchair division winner Eden Rainbow-Cooper, of Portsmouth, England, hold the trophy after competing in the Boston Marathon, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Boston Marathon 2026 Runner Camilo Cubillos
Runner Camilo Cubillos, of Colombia, kneels on the finish line after completing the Boston Marathon, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Boston Marathon 2026 Zouhair Talbi
Zouhair Talbi, Moroccan-born American runner, crosses the finish line in fifth place at the Boston Marathon, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Boston Marathon 2026 Runner Mia Matsunami
Runner Mia Matsunami, of Boston, is helped by medical volunteers after completing the Boston Marathon, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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Boston Marathon 2026 Boylston Street
Runners stride down Boylston Street while approaching the finish line of the Boston Marathon, in Boston. | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
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