Sharon Lokedi joined Korir as a back-to-back champion, winning the women’s race in 2:18:51 — a year after she shattered the course record by more than 2 1/2 minutes. The winners receive $150,000 and a gilded olive wreath sent from the plains of Marathon, Greece; Korir will receive another $50,000 for the course record.
Boston Marathon 2026: John Korir Breaks Record; Sharon Lokedi Takes Podium In Women's Category
John Korir outran the strongest field in Boston Marathon history and still had enough energy left to bounce around Boylston Street after learning he had blistered the course record, too. The defending champion rode a tailwind on Monday to the fastest finish in the race’s 130-year history, winning in 2 hours, 1 minute, 52 seconds. That was 70 seconds faster than Geoffrey Mutai’s then-world best in 2011, and the fifth-fastest marathon of all time. Korir said he knew he was on a record pace at the 40-kilometer mark, but he didn’t bother to check the clock as he crossed the finish line. He was informed of his accomplishment by Boston Athletic Association president Jack Fleming, and jumped for joy.
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