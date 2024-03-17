Sports

Gulveer Singh Smashes 16-Year-Old National Record In 10,000m, But Misses Paris 2024 Cut

Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh bettered the previous 10,000m national record of 28:02.89, set by Surendra Singh in 2008. The 25-year-old's timing of 27:41.81, however, was more than 41 seconds over the Paris Olympic Games 2024 qualification mark

Outlook Sports Desk
March 17, 2024
File
Indian track and field athlete Gulveer Singh improved Surendra Singh's 10,000m national record mark by over 20 seconds. Photo: File
Less than a month after being stripped of his 3,000m gold medal at the Asian Indoor Championships 2024 due to lane infringement, Gulveer Singh has found redemption in the 10,000m category. The 25-year-old clocked a timing of 27:41.81 to smash a 16-year-old national record and finish second in his heat at The Ten meet in San Juan Capistrano, California on Sunday, March 17, 2024. (More Sports News)

The Asian Games bronze medallist improved by more than 20 seconds the previous national mark of 28:02.89, set by Surendra Singh in 2008. Gulveer thus is the only Indian now to have run the 10,000m race in under 28 minutes.

Unfortunately, Gulveer's splendid show was not enough for Paris Olympic Games 2024 qualification, as he missed the cut-off time of 27:00.00 by around 41 seconds.

Kartik Kumar, the other Indian in the 10,000m heat, ended in ninth place with a timing of 28:01.90, which too was better than Surendra's mark.

Meanwhile, steeplechase star Avinash Sable also competed in the event but did not finish (DNF) his heat, withdrawing from the race in the 15th lap at the 6,000m stage.

In the women's 10,000m category, Parul Chaudhary ended in 20th position with a timing of 32:02.08. She also missed the Paris qualification mark, which stands at 30:40.00.

(With PTI inputs)

