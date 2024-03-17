Less than a month after being stripped of his 3,000m gold medal at the Asian Indoor Championships 2024 due to lane infringement, Gulveer Singh has found redemption in the 10,000m category. The 25-year-old clocked a timing of 27:41.81 to smash a 16-year-old national record and finish second in his heat at The Ten meet in San Juan Capistrano, California on Sunday, March 17, 2024. (More Sports News)
The Asian Games bronze medallist improved by more than 20 seconds the previous national mark of 28:02.89, set by Surendra Singh in 2008. Gulveer thus is the only Indian now to have run the 10,000m race in under 28 minutes.
Unfortunately, Gulveer's splendid show was not enough for Paris Olympic Games 2024 qualification, as he missed the cut-off time of 27:00.00 by around 41 seconds.
Kartik Kumar, the other Indian in the 10,000m heat, ended in ninth place with a timing of 28:01.90, which too was better than Surendra's mark.
Meanwhile, steeplechase star Avinash Sable also competed in the event but did not finish (DNF) his heat, withdrawing from the race in the 15th lap at the 6,000m stage.
In the women's 10,000m category, Parul Chaudhary ended in 20th position with a timing of 32:02.08. She also missed the Paris qualification mark, which stands at 30:40.00.
(With PTI inputs)