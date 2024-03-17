Less than a month after being stripped of his 3,000m gold medal at the Asian Indoor Championships 2024 due to lane infringement, Gulveer Singh has found redemption in the 10,000m category. The 25-year-old clocked a timing of 27:41.81 to smash a 16-year-old national record and finish second in his heat at The Ten meet in San Juan Capistrano, California on Sunday, March 17, 2024. (More Sports News)