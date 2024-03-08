The ace Indian athlete said the years after the Tokyo 2020 title have been “very different,” and stated that his performance is proof that his preparation for global tournaments is going well. “I have won medals in two world championships, threw my personal best (89.94 metres at Stockholm), won a dream Diamond League title and even defended my gold at the Asian Games. All in all, I have been in a great space and want to carry forward that momentum from May onwards,” said Chopra.

Always endeavouring to evolve, Chopra believes his best is yet to come. “I have felt at my best only once before during the 2016 World Junior Championship. But after that, I think I can do better and am still not satisfied. I am working hard and let’s see where I finish,” the javelin superstar said.

He added that German youngster Max Dehning’s 90.20 metres effort at a German winter meet recently “did not add any pressure”, but only indicated that the level of competition this year will be stiff once again.