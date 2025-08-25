Can Ganguly Replace Gambhir As India Head Coach? New Pretoria Capitals Role Raises Speculation

Sourav Ganguly’s first coaching assignment with Pretoria Capitals sparks chatter about his future, as Gautam Gambhir faces mounting scrutiny in Tests

  • Sourav Ganguly takes charge of Pretoria Capitals, sparking speculation that he could be in line for India’s head coach role

  • BCCI has given no confirmation of a coaching switch, and replacing Gautam Gambhir midway can create ruckus as well

  • Gambhir’s coaching record is mixed so far, strong in white-ball formats with a Champions Trophy win, but shaky in red-ball cricket.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was recently named head coach of Pretoria Capitals, marking his first official coaching role. Known for his fearless personality both on and off the field, Ganguly now steps onto the touchline, this time in South Africa’s SA20 League. It’s a bold new chapter for him, and suddenly conversations are shifting from SA20 to the Indian national team’s coaching hot seat.

Because as soon as he took on the Pretoria Capitals job, whispers began that Ganguly could be destined for an even bigger role, possibly mid-season head coach of India, replacing the current head coach Gautam Gambhir. While no official move has been made, fans on social media are already weaving the narrative that Ganguly getting his hands on the national coaching reins isn't any imagination anymore, it may be real.

Sourav Ganguly celebrates his birthday today. - File
Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Will Ganguly Replace Gambhir Midway?

The idea may sound far-fetched at first, but it’s not without merit. Ganguly’s track record, ranging from BCCI president to IPL mentor to cricket administrator, gives him a kind of experience that very few in Indian cricket can rival. Fans believe his no-nonsense leadership and ability to inspire could inject fresh energy into the Indian dressing room, something only Ganguly seems capable of.

That said, nothing concrete has come from the BCCI’s side. Swapping coaches midway through a tour or series is highly unusual and would take a major shake-up both on and off the field. For now, Ganguly’s only confirmed commitment is with Pretoria Capitals, and even that raises questions, since the SA20 season overlaps with India’s already packed calendar.

How’s Gautam Gambhir Doing as Coach?

Gautam Gambhir’s stint as head coach has already become a talking point. Known for his intensity and sharp cricketing mind, he came in with plenty of expectations, but the early days in Test cricket haven’t quite gone to plan. India’s red-ball record under him shows more losses than wins, and that has naturally led to questions from fans and even a few former players.

Things look brighter in the shorter formats. Under Gambhir, India have been excellent in T20Is and even lifted the Champions Trophy, a big feather in his cap. But the cracks are still visible. Especially with stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, and Cheteshwar Pujara all choosing to retire during his tenure. Add to that the awkward spat with a Surrey groundsman at The Oval, and it’s clear the pressure is starting to mount. What happens next in his coaching journey is something everyone will be watching closely.

Published At:
