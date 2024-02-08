Chopra donated one of his javelins to the tourist attraction and it has been placed alongside the plaque.

He joins stars such as Roger Federer, and golfer Rory McIlroy, who also have such commemorative plaques at the Ice Palace.

The Wall of Fame at Jungfraujoch serves as a testament to the spirit of accomplishment and dedication, Switzerland Tourism said in a statement.

ALSO READ: How Neeraj Aims To Breach 90m Mark