Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Eze Goal Disallowed In London Derby Stalemate

Eberechi Eze's free-kick goal disallowed upon VAR review
31 shots between Chelsea and Crystal Palace, yet no goal
Most shots without scoring in a matchday 1 Premier League game since Burnley vs Southampton in 2018-19 (34)
A dominant Chelsea struggled to break down Crystal Palace in the Premier League as the spoils were shared in a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.
Palace had the clearest opening of the first half, only for Eberechi Eze, who is being heavily linked with a move away, to see a free-kick disallowed following a VAR review.
Enzo Maresca's side looked like they were setting the tone when Marc Cucurella's third-minute header was cleared off the line by Ismaila Sarr, but they were unable to maintain their quick start.
Eze then thought he had given Palace the lead when he lashed in a free-kick 10 minutes later, only for the goal to be overturned as the referee deemed Marc Guehi was less than one metre away from the Chelsea wall.
Jean-Phillippe Mateta was denied by a sprawling Sanchez shortly after, though the visitors were forced to play the second half on the counter as Chelsea dominated the ball.
Eze saw a late chance parried by Sanchez, but the chance to win it fell to Chelsea substitute Andrey Santos, only for him to blaze a first-time effort over the bar under no pressure in stoppage time.
Data Debrief: Chances go begging at Stamford Bridge
While there were few clear-cut chances to shout about for either side, both Chelsea and Palace may feel they should have done better, given they had 31 shots between them.
It is the most shots without scoring in an MD1 Premier League game since Burnley vs Southampton in 2018-19 (34).
Chelsea were responsible for 19 of those, though they only had three on target, as they accumulated 1.81 expected goals (xG) to Palace's 1.07 (12 attempts, four on target).
The Blues have started a Premier League season with a goalless draw for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign against Stoke City, while for Palace, it is the first time since 2019-20 against Everton.