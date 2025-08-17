Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Highlights, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY; London Derby Ends In Stalemate

Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Hi There!
Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Sunday for some more Premier League action. Matchday 1 continues and we have Chelsea hosting Crystal Palace in what could be an intriguing London Derby. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 6:30pm IST. The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. The match will also be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Blues' Starting XI
Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto both start in the Reece James-led Chelsea. Check out their line-up for the home encounter against Palace:
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Eagles' Starting XI
And here is Crystal Palace's line-up for the daunting opening battle against Chelsea:
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off!
After another heartwarming tribute for Diogo Jota with a minute's silence, the London Derby kicks off at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea kicking from right to left and Crystal Palace from left to right in the first half.
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Meanwhile...
In a concurrent Premier League game at City Ground, Nottingham Forest have scored early against Brentford. Chris Wood nets in the fifth minute to draw opening blood for the hosts.
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY
Eberechi Eze puts the Eagles ahead in the 13th minute, only to see his goal getting ruled out by VAR. Will Hughes is fouled by Marc Cucurella and the resulting free-kick is smashed into the back of the net by Eze, but VAR is employed to check if Marc Guehi was too close to Moises Caicedo.
And replays show that Guehi indeed pushed Caicedo out of the path of Eze and the goal is disallowed.
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY
Daniel Munoz is booked in the 28th minute for a late challenge on Marc Cucurella. It was a rising ball and the Palace man slammed into the Chelsea full-back. Reece James was handed a yellow card minutes earlier for a clumsy challenge on Sarr.
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: In Nottinghamshire...
Nottingham Forest have gone 2-0 up against Brentford in their first half of their EPL contest. Debutant Dan Ndoye beautifully heads in Morgan Gibbs-White's superb delivery to double the hosts' lead.
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Half-Time Update
After four minutes of stoppage time, the half-time whistle blows at Stamford Bridge with the scoreline still reading 0-0. The controversial VAR decision to disallow Eze's goal will surely be discussed for quite a while, but the visitors need to move on from there and create another big chance.
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY
The teams return from the lemon break and the second half gets underway. Chelsea now attacking from left to right and Crystal Palace from right to left. If the Eagles can continue to frustrate Maresca's men in the next 45 minutes, it would be a job well done.
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY
Gittens' Premier League debut culminates as he subbed out for Estevao in the 54th minute. Meanwhile, Will Hughes is booked for bringing Caicedo down in the midfield.
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY
The game is beginning to open up, 20 minutes into the second half. Chances being created on both ends, though the opener is still conspicuous from its absence. Can Estevao spice things up for the Blues?
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY
Palace bring in Jefferson Lerma in place of fellow midfielder Will Hughes, while Chelsea finally get Liam Delap on the pitch, replacing Joao Pedro. Another couple of substitutions follow for the Blues: Andrey Santos in for Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto in for captain Reece James.
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY
The regulation 90 minutes have ended and we are now into six minutes of stoppage time. Estevao wins a corner for Chelsea and delivers it with his left foot towards the near post, inducing another corner. Nothing comes off it, however.
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Full-Time Update
Chelsea get a corner in the dying seconds of the game but are unable to do much of it. The final whistle is sounded and it's 0-0 at Stamford Bridge. The Blues never really got going and have to split points with Palace in their campaign opener.