Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Highlights, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY; London Derby Ends In Stalemate

Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Eberechi Eze, left and Moises Caicedo fight for the ball at Stamford Bridge. Photo: AP

The English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 1 clash between Chelsea and Crystal Palace ended in a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 17). The London Derby kicked off spicily as Eberechi Eze put the Eagles ahead in the 13th minute, only to see his goal getting controversially disallowed by VAR. But the game fizzled out afterwards as the Blues never really got going and had to split points at home in their campaign opener. Nevertheless, Enzo Maresca's side continued their unbeaten top-flight streak against Palace, winning 13 and drawing three in their last 16 meetings. Catch the highlights from the CHE vs CRY football match, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Aug 2025, 05:15:11 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Hi There! Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Sunday for some more Premier League action. Matchday 1 continues and we have Chelsea hosting Crystal Palace in what could be an intriguing London Derby. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

17 Aug 2025, 05:36:51 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 6:30pm IST. The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. The match will also be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

17 Aug 2025, 05:57:04 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Blues' Starting XI Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto both start in the Reece James-led Chelsea. Check out their line-up for the home encounter against Palace: Our MD1 Chelsea. 🔵📋#CFC | #CHECRY pic.twitter.com/a6faCtV2Ps — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 17, 2025

17 Aug 2025, 06:29:58 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Eagles' Starting XI And here is Crystal Palace's line-up for the daunting opening battle against Chelsea: The Palace.



Your XI to take on Chelsea 🫡 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 17, 2025

17 Aug 2025, 06:33:34 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off! After another heartwarming tribute for Diogo Jota with a minute's silence, the London Derby kicks off at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea kicking from right to left and Crystal Palace from left to right in the first half.

17 Aug 2025, 06:41:36 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Meanwhile... In a concurrent Premier League game at City Ground, Nottingham Forest have scored early against Brentford. Chris Wood nets in the fifth minute to draw opening blood for the hosts.

17 Aug 2025, 06:49:57 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY Eberechi Eze puts the Eagles ahead in the 13th minute, only to see his goal getting ruled out by VAR. Will Hughes is fouled by Marc Cucurella and the resulting free-kick is smashed into the back of the net by Eze, but VAR is employed to check if Marc Guehi was too close to Moises Caicedo. And replays show that Guehi indeed pushed Caicedo out of the path of Eze and the goal is disallowed.

17 Aug 2025, 07:02:59 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY Daniel Munoz is booked in the 28th minute for a late challenge on Marc Cucurella. It was a rising ball and the Palace man slammed into the Chelsea full-back. Reece James was handed a yellow card minutes earlier for a clumsy challenge on Sarr.

17 Aug 2025, 07:17:42 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: In Nottinghamshire... Nottingham Forest have gone 2-0 up against Brentford in their first half of their EPL contest. Debutant Dan Ndoye beautifully heads in Morgan Gibbs-White's superb delivery to double the hosts' lead.

17 Aug 2025, 07:22:23 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: Half-Time Update After four minutes of stoppage time, the half-time whistle blows at Stamford Bridge with the scoreline still reading 0-0. The controversial VAR decision to disallow Eze's goal will surely be discussed for quite a while, but the visitors need to move on from there and create another big chance.

17 Aug 2025, 07:38:41 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY The teams return from the lemon break and the second half gets underway. Chelsea now attacking from left to right and Crystal Palace from right to left. If the Eagles can continue to frustrate Maresca's men in the next 45 minutes, it would be a job well done.

17 Aug 2025, 07:50:49 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY Gittens' Premier League debut culminates as he subbed out for Estevao in the 54th minute. Meanwhile, Will Hughes is booked for bringing Caicedo down in the midfield.

17 Aug 2025, 07:59:13 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY The game is beginning to open up, 20 minutes into the second half. Chances being created on both ends, though the opener is still conspicuous from its absence. Can Estevao spice things up for the Blues?

17 Aug 2025, 08:12:34 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY Palace bring in Jefferson Lerma in place of fellow midfielder Will Hughes, while Chelsea finally get Liam Delap on the pitch, replacing Joao Pedro. Another couple of substitutions follow for the Blues: Andrey Santos in for Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto in for captain Reece James.

17 Aug 2025, 08:24:00 pm IST Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 CRY The regulation 90 minutes have ended and we are now into six minutes of stoppage time. Estevao wins a corner for Chelsea and delivers it with his left foot towards the near post, inducing another corner. Nothing comes off it, however.