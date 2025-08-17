Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch CFC V CRY Match

FIFAC Club World Cup Champions Chelsea begin their Premier League 2025-26 campaign on Sunday (August 17) with a match against London rivals, Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.
Both teams come into this fixture on the back of lifting trophies - Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup in July whereas Crystal Palace, who won the FA Cup in the 2024-25 season, beat Liverpool on penalties to win the FA Community Shield last weekend.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Head to Head:
Total matches: 30
Chelsea won: 24
Crystal Palace won: 4
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26 - Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match start?
The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match will start at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 17 at the Stamford Bridge Stadium.
Where to watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match in India?
The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.