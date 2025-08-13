Dog Attack Takes Life Of Para Athlete In Odisha

Stray dog menace: As per a report, Chhatria and Rana were heading to a pond in their village for a bath when the dog attacked. Six people including a school children were injured in the attack by the stray dog

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Gaurav Thakur
  • Jogendra Chhatria, a 33-year-old national-level para-athlete, was killed by a rabid stray dog attack in Chinchera village, Bolangir, Odisha

  • Chhatria, who had a developmental disability and represented India at national levels

  • The attack, which injured six people, sparked local outrage, leading to killing of the dog

Two people including a para athlete died of rabies days after being attacked by a dog in Odisha's Balangir district. A national-level para-athlete, Jogendra Chhatria, aged 33, and another villager, Hrushikesh Rana, aged 48 both were declared dead on Sunday, 19 days after being bitten by a stray dog. The news gains added significance amid conflicting views over Supreme Court’s mandate to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets to permanent shelters within eight weeks.

As per a Times of India report, Chhatria and Rana were heading to a pond in their village for a bath when the dog attacked. Six people including a school children were injured in the attack by the stray dog.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi - File
World Para Athletics Championships: Laying Of Mondo Tracks At Delhi's JLN Almost Complete

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The victims were treated at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir. Four out of the six injured were sent home after their condition improved while Chhatria and Rana were referred to VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital in Burla for advanced treatment.

"The dog bit six people. We all went to Balangir for treatment. The four returned home as their condition improved. But the doctors at Balangir referred my brother and Rana to Vimsar for better treatment as the duo's condition had worsened," Prem Chhatria, the elder brother of the deceased para athlete, told the publication.

Chhatria had a developmental disability, excelled in sports like floorball, athletics, and kabaddi, representing at the national level, as per the report. He was bitten on the face by the rabid dog.

Shocked villagers went on to kill the dog even as the police had registered a case of unnatural death. "Further investigation in this regard will continue," said a senior police officer.

The SC order to remove stray dogs from Delhi NCR has divided the society. India reported over 37 lakh dog bite cases in 2024 and according to a report accounts for about 36% of the world’s total rabies fatalities. However, animal rights activists have criticised the judgement.

