AIFF Hand Khalid Jamil Two-year Contract As India Boss, Parts Ways With Jamshedpur FC

Khalid Jamil is the new manager of the Indian men's national team, signing a two-year contract, with an option to extend his contract by one year depending on results, The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.
Jamil is the first Indian boss to take over the reins since Savio Medeira in 2012. Moreover, Jamil has also stepped down as manager of Jamshedpur FC with immediate effect.
Jamil will begin his first training camp on August 15 at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru. His first assignment with the Blue Tigers will be the CAFA Nations Cup, where India will face hosts Tajikistan (August 29), Iran (September 1) and Afghanistan (September 4) in Group B.
Jamil said, "I am both deeply proud and immensely privileged to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading our national team.
"Over the years, I've had the opportunity to train Indian players, and I've grown to understand their strengths and weaknesses intimately. These insights will be fundamental to everything we do as we prepare for the CAFA Nations Cup and the upcoming crucial Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore."
In the October FIFA Window, India will play two crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying matches against Singapore (October 9 and 14).
(With PTI inputs)