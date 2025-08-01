Khalid Jamil Named New Head Coach Of Indian Men's Football Team

After almost a month of deliberation, application filtering and shortlisting, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has named Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Indian men's football team. The 48-year-old Jamil, who is currently with Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC, succeeds Manolo Marquez.
"The AIFF Executive Committee, in the presence of the Technical Committee, has approved the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Senior India Men's National Team," a social media post by AIFF read.
Jamil was part of a three-man short-list, which included former India coach Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic, who previously managed the Slovakia national team. The AIFF’s technical committee, led by legendary striker IM Vijayan, had shortlisted the three candidates for the executive committee's final decision.
The last Indian to serve as head coach of the national men’s team was Savio Medeira, who held the position from 2011 to 2012. Jamil’s first assignment in his new role will be the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup, to be held in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan starting August 29.
