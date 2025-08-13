Supreme Court revoked Sushil Kumar's bail citing witness intimidation
The case revolves around the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankad in 2021
Ashok Dhankad raised concerns over Kumar’s threats to witnesses
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday (August 13, 2025) revoked wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail in the Sagar Dhankad murder case, ordering the Olympic medallist to surrender within a week.
The victim's father, Ashok Dhankad, appealed the Delhi High Court's bail decision, citing 'witness intimidation' allegations against Kumar. The top court bench concluded the Delhi High Court's bail order was 'unsustainable', mandating Kumar's surrender within a week.
Sagar Dhankhar murder case
The case centres on the murder of Sagar Dhankad, a 27-year-old former junior national wrestling champion. The murder occurred on May 4–5, 2021, at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.
Sushil Kumar and his associates 'allegedly' assaulted Dhankad and others following a property dispute. Dhankad succumbed to his injuries, and four other wrestlers 'also sustained injuries'.
Police investigations included recovering a viral video 'purportedly' showing Kumar at the crime scene. Authorities named Kumar the main accused and identified a group of co-accused.
Prosecutors framed charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and rioting.
Ashok Dhankad raised serious concerns about 'witness intimidation' and 'attempts to tamper with evidence'. He alleged that Kumar threatened a key witness when previously on interim bail, causing changes in courtroom testimony. Dhankad also claimed Kumar used local community councils, khap panchayats, to pressure the family into a compromise.