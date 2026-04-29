Sabastian Sawe's Marathon World Record: Check List Of Long Standing Barriers Broken In Other Sports

31-year-old Sawe went on to the achieve the unthinkable at the London marathon as he crossed the finish line in 1:59:30 minutes. He broke the previous marathon record of 2:00:35 set by Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya in 2023

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
London Marathon 2026 Sabastian Sawe Breaks World Record Historic Sub-Two-Hour Timing
Sabastian Sawe from Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's race at the London Marathon. Photo: AP/Ian Walton
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kenyan Sabastian Sawe became the first person in history to run a marathon race below 2 hours

  • The Kenyan crossed the finish line in 1:59:30 minutes

  • Let's a take a look at the world records being broken in other sports

After Kenyan Sabastian Sawe became the first person in history to run a marathon race below 2 hours in London on Sunday, PTI takes a look at some of the long-standing barriers or world records which were broken.

ATHLETICS:

Men's Marathon (42.195km):

Sabastian Sawe of Kenya officially broke the two-hour barrier with a time of 1:59:30 at the London Marathon on April 26, 2026. He bettered a three-year old men's marathon world record of 2:00:35 set by Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya in 2023.

On May 6, 1954, British runner Roger Bannister became the first person to run a mile in under four minutes, clocking then world record time of 3 minutes 59.40 seconds in Oxford. This historic feat broke a psychological barrier previously thought impossible. His world record, however, survived just 46 days before Australian John Landy bettered it with 3:58:00 on June 21, 1954.

Men's Long Jump: American Mike Powell broke 23-year-old world record with a jump of 8.95m in 1991, bettering compatriot Bob Beamon's 1968 mark of 8.90m.

Men's Pole Vault: Ukrainian Sergey Bubka's last world record of 6.15m in 1993 survived 21 years before Renaud Lavillenie of France broke it in 2014 with 6.16m. Sweden's Armand Duplantis (6.31m) is the current world record holder since 2020.

Related Content
Sebastian Sawe from Kenya celebrates winning the men's race at the London Marathon in London. - | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
In Pics: Sabastian Sawe Breaches Two-Hour Barrier In Historic London Marathon Win
Sabastian Sawe from Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's race at the London Marathon. - AP/Ian Walton
Sabastian Sawe Breaks Two-Hour Marathon Barrier In Historic London Win
Boston Marathon winner John Korir of Kenya, left, holds the trophy with women's division winner Sharon Lokedi, also of Kenya, at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, in Boston. - | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Boston Marathon 2026: John Korir Breaks Record; Sharon Lokedi Takes Podium In Women's Category
John Korir, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 20, 2026, in Boston. - | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Boston Marathon 2026: John Korir Breaks Course Record To Win Second Straight Title
Related Content

Women's 400m (Indoor race): Femke Bol of the Netherlands set a new world record of 49.26 seconds on February 19, 2023, breaking the 41-year-old previous record of 49.59 seconds set by Jarmila Kratochvílová of erstwhile Czechoslovakia in 1982.

Women's Marathon: British runner Paula Radcliffe's world record of 2:15:25 stood 16 years before Kenyan Brigid Kosgei (2:14:04) broke it in 2019. The current world record is 2:09:56 set by Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya in 2024.

In April 2026, Sawan Barwal broke the 48-year-old men's marathon national record in Rotterdam, clocking 2 hours, 11 minutes and 58 seconds and bettering Shivnath Singh's previous record of 2:12:00 which stood since 1978.

CRICKET:

West Indian great Gary Sobers' highest individual Test knock of 365 not out made in 1958 against Pakistan survived for 36 years before compatriot Brian Lara broke it in 1994 when he scored 375 against England.

Australian Matthew Hayden surpassed Lara's record in 2003 with a knock of 380 before the West Indian legend recaptured the feat with 400 not out one year later.

BADMINTON:

Pullela Gopichand won the All England Open title in 2001, emulating Prakash Padukone’s 1980 feat after a 21-year gap.

In 2022, the Indian men's team won the Thomas Cup for the first time in the tournament’s 73-year history.

In April 2026, Ayush Shetty became the first Indian men's singles player since Dinesh Khanna in 1965 to reach the final of the Badminton Asia Championships. Shetty's silver medal performance ended a 61-year wait for an Indian finalist in this category at the continental event.

The duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won India's first-ever Asian Championship gold in men's doubles in 2023, 58 years after Dinesh Khanna’s singles gold in 1965.

In April 2018, Kidambi Srikanth became the world number one in men's singles, the first Indian male to achieve the feat since Prakash Padukone in 1980, ending a 38-year wait.

Sai Praneeth won a bronze medal at the 2019 BWF World Championships, becoming the first Indian male shuttler to medal at the event in 36 years since Prakash Padukone won bronze in 1983.

Lakshya Sen reached the final of the All England Open in 2022, becoming the first Indian man to do so in 21 years since Gopichand's win in 2001. He repeated this feat by reaching the final again in 2026.

In 2019, PV Sindhu became the first Indian badminton player to become a world champion. She is also the only Indian to win two consecutive Olympic medals (Silver in 2016, Bronze in 2021).

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer Calls Out Poor Execution After Punjab Kings' Costly Loss Against Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2026

  2. Sri Lankan Government Takes Reigns Of National Cricket Affairs After President, Executive Committee Resigns

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 40

  4. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 39

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  3. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  4. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  5. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs CHN Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Ayush Shetty Beats Weng H.Y. To Keep Indian In The Game

  4. India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 3 Matches On TV & Online

  5. India Uber Cup 2026 Review: Why Did PV Sindhu-Reliant Young Indian Squad Fall Short In Group Stage?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengal Elections 2026: How Can Left, Congress Impact The Verdict?

  2. Day In Pics: April 28, 2026

  3. Daughters Of The Red: Two Campaigns, One Fractured Inheritance

  4. Bengal Braces Up For Battle Of Ballot

  5. Labour Ministry Rolls Out Nationwide Heatwave Safety Advisory For Workers

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Millionaire-Backed Rescue Of Stranded Humpback ‘Timmy’ Gets Green Light In Germany

  2. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  3. Iran Plays Hormuz Card: De-escalation Or Missed Opportunity? 

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days

Latest Stories

  1. West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: West Bengal Records 89.99% Voter Turnout In Phase 2

  2. Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Astrology Remedies For Protection, Courage & Negativity

  3. Kartavya Release Update: Saif Ali Khan’s Delayed Cop Drama Finally Gets A Date

  4. Oman Vs Nepal Highlights, ICC Cricket WC League Two: OMA Beat NEP By 102 Runs Via D/L Method In Kirtipur

  5. Labour Ministry Rolls Out Nationwide Heatwave Safety Advisory For Workers

  6. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  7. PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich Highlights, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Parisians Edge Past Bavarians As Goals Galore In Paris

  8. IPL 2026 Stats: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Moves To Top Of Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Purple Cap Standings