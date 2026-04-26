London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe Breaches Two-Hour Barrier In Historic Win

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe on Sunday (April 26, 2026) became the first person to breach the elusive 2-hour barrier in the marathon. In a massive moment in sports history, Sawe smashed the men’s world record by 65 seconds en route winning the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds. The second-place finisher, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia, also dipped under 2 hours by crossing the line in 1:59:41 in his first-ever marathon, while Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda broke the previous world-record time — set by Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023 — by seven seconds in finishing in 2:00:28.

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TCS London Marathon 2026 photos-Sebastian Sawe
Sebastian Sawe from Kenya celebrates winning the men's race at the London Marathon in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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TCS London Marathon 2026 photos-Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia
Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia celebrates winning the women's race at the London Marathon in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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2/11
TCS London Marathon 2026 photos-Yomif Keyelcha of Ethiopia
Yomif Keyelcha of Ethiopia celebrates after the men's race at the London Marathon in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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3/11
TCS London Marathon 2026 photos-Sebastian Sawe
Sebastian Sawe from Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's race at the London Marathon in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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4/11
TCS London Marathon 2026 photos-Jacob Kejelcha of Uganda
Jacob Kejelcha of Uganda crosses the finish line during the men's race at the London Marathon in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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TCS London Marathon 2026 photos-Winner Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia
Winner Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia, center, second placed Hellen Obiri of Kenya, right and third placed Joyceline Jepkosgei of Kenya celebrate after the women's race at the London Marathon in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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TCS London Marathon 2026 photos-Tigst Assefa
Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia celebrates winning the women's race at the London Marathon in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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7/11
TCS London Marathon 2026 photos-Catherine Debrunner
Winner Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner, cneter, second placed Tatyana McFadden of the US, left, and third placed Switzerland's Manuela Schar celebrate after the women's wheelchair race at the London Marathon in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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TCS London Marathon 2026 photos-Tower Bridge
Runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2026 London Marathon. | Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA via AP
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Runners take part in the 2026 London Marathon. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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TCS London Marathon 2026 photos-Womens elite race
The start of the Women's elite race at the 2026 London Marathon. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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TCS London Marathon 2026 photos-Tower Bridge
Runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2026 London Marathon. | Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA via AP
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