London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe Breaches Two-Hour Barrier In Historic Win
Kenya's Sabastian Sawe on Sunday (April 26, 2026) became the first person to breach the elusive 2-hour barrier in the marathon. In a massive moment in sports history, Sawe smashed the men’s world record by 65 seconds en route winning the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds. The second-place finisher, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia, also dipped under 2 hours by crossing the line in 1:59:41 in his first-ever marathon, while Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda broke the previous world-record time — set by Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023 — by seven seconds in finishing in 2:00:28.
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