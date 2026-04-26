Sabastian Sawe Breaks Two-Hour Marathon Barrier In Historic London Win

A record was also set in the women's race, with Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa pulling away with about 500 metres remaining to win in 2:15:41 to defend the title in the fastest-ever time in a women’s-only marathon

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
London Marathon 2026 Sabastian Sawe Breaks World Record Historic Sub-Two-Hour Timing
Sabastian Sawe from Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's race at the London Marathon. Photo: AP/Ian Walton
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sabastian Sawe won the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds

  • Sawe smashed the men’s world record by 65 seconds

  • Second-place finisher, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia, also dipped under 2 hours

Sabastian Sawe of Kenya has become the first person to break the fabled 2-hour barrier in the marathon.

In a huge moment in sports history, Sawe smashed the men’s world record by 65 seconds in winning the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds on Sunday.

The second-place finisher, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia, also dipped under 2 hours by crossing the line in 1:59:41 in his first-ever marathon, while Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda broke the previous world-record time — set by Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023 — by seven seconds in finishing in 2:00:28.

The 29-year-old Sawe, who retained his title in London, thanked the huge crowds who lined the streets of the British capital to cheer him on.

“What comes today is not for me alone,” Sawe said, “but for all of us today in London.”

In an exhilarating sight, Sawe ran the second half of the marathon in 59 minutes and 1 second, pulling clear with Kejelcha after 30 kilometers and then making his solo break in the final two kilometers as he sprinted along the finish on The Mall.

Boston Marathon winner John Korir of Kenya, left, holds the trophy with women's division winner Sharon Lokedi, also of Kenya, at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, in Boston. - | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Boston Marathon 2026: John Korir Breaks Record; Sharon Lokedi Takes Podium In Women's Category

BY Photo Webdesk

Related Content
People take part in the TCS World 10K marathon, in Bengaluru. - | Photo: PTI
TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2026: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Participates; Runners Hit The Streets
Boston Marathon winner John Korir of Kenya, left, holds the trophy with women's division winner Sharon Lokedi, also of Kenya, at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, in Boston. - | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Boston Marathon 2026: John Korir Breaks Record; Sharon Lokedi Takes Podium In Women's Category
John Korir, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 20, 2026, in Boston. - | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Boston Marathon 2026: John Korir Breaks Course Record To Win Second Straight Title
From left, Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager, Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa and Kenya's Sila Kiptoo pose after crossing the finish line of the men's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. - | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Paris Marathon 2026: Yemaneberhan Crippa Makes History While Shure Demise Smashes Course Record
Related Content

Assefa Wins Fastest Ever Women's-Only Marathon

A record was also set in the women's race, with Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa pulling away with about 500 meters remaining to win in 2:15:41 to defend the title in the fastest-ever time in a women’s-only marathon.

However, it was 16 seconds slower than the course record set by Paula Radcliffe in 2003 when it was a mixed race.

Swiss Double In Wheelchair Races

In the wheelchair races, there was a Swiss double with Marcel Hug powering to a sixth straight men’s title – and eighth in total – and Catherine Debrunner beating Tatyana McFadden in a close finish to defend the title.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs GT LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill And Sai Sudharsan Initiate Chase | 49/0 (5.2)

  2. Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Khawaja, Forrester Take Charge | RWP 99/4 (10.4)

  3. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Becomes The Fastest Indian To Enter This Exclusive IPL List - Check Out Here

  4. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Raves About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Calls 'My New Favourite Player'

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 25, 2026

  2. AAP Exodus Exposes Anti-Defection Contradiction

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. ED Raids Nine Locations In West Bengal In PDS Wheat Diversion Money Laundering Case

  5. Living On The Edge Of Wages: Stories From Noida’s Industrial Lanes

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. RSS Not India’s Ku Klux Klan: Gen Secy Rejects ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Tag

  2. West Asia Tensions: Ceasefire In Place Between Israel And Lebanon

  3. Araghchi Leaves, Talks Stall: Trump Cancels Envoys’ Pakistan Visit

  4. US Republicans Introduce Bill To Pause H-1B Visa Programme

  5. In Photos: Deadly New Year’s Eve Bar Fire Kills Around 40 At Swiss Ski Resort

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance