Paris Marathon 2026: Yemaneberhan Crippa Makes History While Shure Demise Smashes Course Record
The 2026 Paris Marathon concluded on Sunday, April 12, with a historic day for European and Ethiopian long-distance running. Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa secured a landmark victory in the men's elite race, becoming the first Italian ever to win the event. He clocked a personal best of 2:05:16, surging ahead of Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager in the final three kilometers. The women's race saw a spectacular performance by Ethiopia’s Shure Demise, who smashed the course record with a time of 2:18:33. She shaved over a minute off the previous mark, leading an Ethiopian 1-2 finish ahead of Misgane Alemayehu. Over 60,000 participants started at the Champs-Élysées, traversing iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame. In the para-sport category, France's Thibaut Daurat took the top honors with a time of 1:32:10.
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