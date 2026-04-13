Paris Marathon 2026: Yemaneberhan Crippa Makes History While Shure Demise Smashes Course Record

From left, Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager, Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa and Kenya's Sila Kiptoo pose after crossing the finish line of the men's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

1/8 From left, Kenya's Magdalyne Masai, Ethiopia's Shure Demise and Ethiopia's Misgane Alemayehu pose after crossing the finish line of the women's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





2/8 Ethiopia's Shure Demise crosses the finish line to win the women's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





3/8 Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa crosses the finish line to win the men's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





4/8 Ethiopia's Shure Demise celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the women's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





5/8 Ethiopia's Shure Demise crosses the finish line to win the women's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





6/8 Competitors run the men's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





7/8 Competitors prepare to run the men's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





8/8 Competitors prepare to run the men's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





