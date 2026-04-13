Paris Marathon 2026: Yemaneberhan Crippa Makes History While Shure Demise Smashes Course Record

The 2026 Paris Marathon concluded on Sunday, April 12, with a historic day for European and Ethiopian long-distance running. Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa secured a landmark victory in the men's elite race, becoming the first Italian ever to win the event. He clocked a personal best of 2:05:16, surging ahead of Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager in the final three kilometers. The women's race saw a spectacular performance by Ethiopia’s Shure Demise, who smashed the course record with a time of 2:18:33. She shaved over a minute off the previous mark, leading an Ethiopian 1-2 finish ahead of Misgane Alemayehu. Over 60,000 participants started at the Champs-Élysées, traversing iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame. In the para-sport category, France's Thibaut Daurat took the top honors with a time of 1:32:10.

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Paris Marathon 2026 photos-Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager
From left, Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager, Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa and Kenya's Sila Kiptoo pose after crossing the finish line of the men's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Marathon 2026 photos-Kenyas Magdalyne Masai
From left, Kenya's Magdalyne Masai, Ethiopia's Shure Demise and Ethiopia's Misgane Alemayehu pose after crossing the finish line of the women's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Ethiopia's Shure Demise crosses the finish line to win the women's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Marathon 2026 photos-Italys Yemaneberhan Crippa
Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa crosses the finish line to win the men's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Ethiopia's Shure Demise celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the women's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Ethiopia's Shure Demise crosses the finish line to win the women's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Competitors run the men's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Competitors prepare to run the men's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Competitors prepare to run the men's race of the Paris marathon, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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