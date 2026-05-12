World Team TT C'ships 2026: China Do Team Double With Win Over Japan

The People’s Republic of China showed their dominance as they did a team double at the TTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals London 2026 on Sunday (10 May), defeating Japan in both the finals. China and Japan have contested in the finals at the event since 2014, men's and women's, but this time the Chinese got the better of their Japanese opponents for record-extending 24th title. The event was held at the OVO Arena Wembley. The result also meant that the Chinese celebrated its sixth consecutive final victory over Japan at the World Team Championships.

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World Team Table Tennis Championships-
China celebrates winning the Men's Final and securing gold medal at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-
Silver medalists Japan stand on the podium after securing second place in the Men's Final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-
China players officials and staff celebrate winning the Men's Final and securing gold medal at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-
China celebrates winning the Men's Final and securing gold medal at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-China fans
China fans watch their team beat Japan in the men's final of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-Lin Shidong of China
Lin Shidong of China celebrates after defeating Shunsuke Togami of Japan in their Men's Final match to secure a 3-0 overall win and gold medal for his team during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-Lin Shidong
Lin Shidong of China serves on his way to defeating Shunsuke Togami of Japan in their Men's Final match to secure a 3-0 overall win and gold medal for his team during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-Shunsuke Togami of Japan
Shunsuke Togami of Japan hits a forehand against Lin Shidong of China in their Men's Final match during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-China fans
China fans watch their team beat Japan in the men's final of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-Wang Chuqin
Wang Chuqin of China, left, and Sora Matsushima of Japan in action in their men's final match during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-Sora Matsushima of Japan
Sora Matsushima of Japan in action against Wang Chuqin of China in their men's final match during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-Wang Chuqin
Wang Chuqin of China in action against Sora Matsushima of Japan in their men's final match during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-Honoka Hashimoto of Japan
Honoka Hashimoto of Japan, left, plays Man Kuai of China in their Women's Final match during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-Honoka Hashimoto
Honoka Hashimoto of Japan plays a backhand on her way to beating Man Kuai of China in their Women's Final match during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-Manyu Wang
Manyu Wang of China serves against Miwa Harimoto of Japan in their Women's Final match during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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World Team Table Tennis Championships-Miwa Harimoto
Miwa Harimoto of Japan plays a backhand on her way to beating Manyu Wang of China in their Women's Final match during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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