World Team TT C'ships 2026: China Do Team Double With Win Over Japan
The People’s Republic of China showed their dominance as they did a team double at the TTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals London 2026 on Sunday (10 May), defeating Japan in both the finals. China and Japan have contested in the finals at the event since 2014, men's and women's, but this time the Chinese got the better of their Japanese opponents for record-extending 24th title. The event was held at the OVO Arena Wembley. The result also meant that the Chinese celebrated its sixth consecutive final victory over Japan at the World Team Championships.
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