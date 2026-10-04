Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian contingent for its performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games
India finished fourth on the medal table with 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze)
The Games closed at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya after more than two weeks of competition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian contingent for its performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, praising the athletes for representing the country with determination, passion and sporting spirit.
India finished fourth on the medal table with 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze), 22 fewer than the last edition in Hangzhou, China.
"As the Asian Games 2026 draw to a close, my compliments to every member of the Indian contingent for representing our nation with determination, passion and remarkable sporting spirit," Modi said in a post on X.
Modi also congratulated all the Indian medal winners, saying their performances had brought "immense joy to the nation".
"May these Games inspire even greater achievements in the years ahead. May they contribute to strengthening sports at the grassroots too," the prime minister added.
Games Close In Nagoya
After more than two weeks of intense competition, the Games had produced more than 350 records, including at least 50 world records.
Athletes from the 45 countries of Asia took part in a spectacular closing ceremony at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya to mark the end of the Games.
The OCA flag handover to Doha featured Qatar's Olympic and world champion Mutaz Bashim. Al Thani declared the Games closed before the OCA flag is handed to a representative of the organising committee of the 2030 Asian Games in Qatar.