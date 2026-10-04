PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Contingent As India Finishes Fourth At Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian athletes after the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games closed in Nagoya, praising their determination, passion and sporting spirit. India finished fourth on the medal table with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, 22 fewer than in Hangzhou.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian contingent for its performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

  • India finished fourth on the medal table with 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze)

  • The Games closed at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya after more than two weeks of competition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian contingent for its performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, praising the athletes for representing the country with determination, passion and sporting spirit.

India finished fourth on the medal table with 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze), 22 fewer than the last edition in Hangzhou, China.

"As the Asian Games 2026 draw to a close, my compliments to every member of the Indian contingent for representing our nation with determination, passion and remarkable sporting spirit," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi also congratulated all the Indian medal winners, saying their performances had brought "immense joy to the nation".

"May these Games inspire even greater achievements in the years ahead. May they contribute to strengthening sports at the grassroots too," the prime minister added.

His message came as India signed off with a top-four finish on the medal table.

Games Close In Nagoya

After more than two weeks of intense competition, the Games had produced more than 350 records, including at least 50 world records.

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Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony at Aichi Nagoya. - Aaron Favila/AP Photo
India’s Neeraj Chopra during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Chopra wins the silver medal in this event. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Athletes from the 45 countries of Asia took part in a spectacular closing ceremony at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya to mark the end of the Games.

The OCA flag handover to Doha featured Qatar's Olympic and world champion Mutaz Bashim. Al Thani declared the Games closed before the OCA flag is handed to a representative of the organising committee of the 2030 Asian Games in Qatar.

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