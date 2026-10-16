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PM Modi Meets Asian Games 2026 Contingent, Lauds Medal-Winners And India's Sporting Rise

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's Asian Games medal-winners at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, praising their achievements and saying the country was emerging as a stronger sporting nation and a credible host for major international events. Congratulating the contingent, he highlighted the contribution of women athletes, who won 38 of India's 85 medals, including 11 golds, and lauded the cricket teams, hockey teams and archers. Modi also reiterated India's resolve to host the 2036 Olympics, crediting the country's growing sporting ecosystem, hard work and transparent system for its increasing presence on the global stage.

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PM Narendra Modi meets Asian Games 2026 participants
In this image released on Oct. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and others during a meeting with participants of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, in New Delhi. | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi meets Asian Games 2026 participants
In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an interaction programme with the athletes of the Asian Games 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi meets Asian Games 2026 participants
In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during an interaction programme with the athletes of the Asian Games 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: @NarendraModi/YT via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi meets Asian Games 2026 participants
In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presented a jersey by Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur during an interaction programme with the athletes of the Asian Games 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi meets Asian Games 2026 participants
In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Asian Games 2026 medal winners and athletes during an interaction program at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya is also seen. | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi meets Asian Games 2026 participants
In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presented a racquet by soft tennis player Jay Meena, who won a bronze medal, during an interaction with Asian Games 2026 medal winners at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi meets Asian Games 2026 participants
In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presented a bow by archer Kumkum Mohod during an interaction with Asian Games 2026 medal winners at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi meets Asian Games 2026 participants
In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with golfer Pranavi Urs during a ceremony with Asian Games 2026 medal winners at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi meets Asian Games 2026 participants
In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh presents a signed jersey during an interaction with Asian Games 2026 medal winners at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi meets Asian Games 2026 participants
In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presented a signed hockey stick by Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh during an interaction with Asian Games 2026 medal winners at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi meets Asian Games 2026 participants
In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Salima Tete (C) and player Navneet Kaur (L), presents a signed jersey during an interaction with Asian Games 2026 medal winners at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI
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PM Narendra Modi meets Asian Games 2026 participants
In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presented a hockey stick by Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Salima Tete during an interaction with Asian Games 2026 medal winners at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya (R) and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse (L) are also seen. | Photo: narendramodi.in via PTI

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