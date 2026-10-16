PM Modi Meets Asian Games 2026 Contingent, Lauds Medal-Winners And India's Sporting Rise

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 16 October 2026 4:08 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's Asian Games medal-winners at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, praising their achievements and saying the country was emerging as a stronger sporting nation and a credible host for major international events. Congratulating the contingent, he highlighted the contribution of women athletes, who won 38 of India's 85 medals, including 11 golds, and lauded the cricket teams, hockey teams and archers. Modi also reiterated India's resolve to host the 2036 Olympics, crediting the country's growing sporting ecosystem, hard work and transparent system for its increasing presence on the global stage.