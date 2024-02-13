PM Modi To Address People Of Tripura On Feb 24 Virtually: CM Manik Saha

"The prime minister who has been giving whatever we ask for will be addressing the people of Tripura over Viksit Bharat Viksit Tripura programme virtually from Delhi on February 24,” Saha said here.

He said Modi has been trying to usher in ‘Ram Rajya’ where people used to live in peace and prosperity.

The prime minister has given as many as six national highways to the northeastern state, the chief minister said.

"Under the Act East policy, the Maitri Setu connecting Bangladesh has been inaugurated in South Tripura's Sabroom. A Special Economic Zone is being undertaken at Sabroom. The state's face will be transformed once the bridge is made operational as it will pave for direct connectivity to Chittagong port in Bangladesh," he said.