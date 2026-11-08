'Had To Accept Her Wish’: Duraimurugan After Vedic Wedding Rituals Performed At Granddaughter's Wedding

Vedic rituals and Sanskrit chants at Duraimurugan’s granddaughter’s November 1 wedding drew criticism from Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani.
Veeramani questioned the ceremony’s alignment with the Dravidian movement’s rationalist ideals.
Duraimurugan said he agreed to his granddaughter’s request for a traditional ceremony and expressed regret over the controversy.
Vedic rituals and Sanskrit chants at the wedding of DMK general secretary Duraimurugan’s granddaughter have triggered criticism in Tamil Nadu, with Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani questioning the ceremony’s alignment with the Dravidian movement’s principles.
Duraimurugan later said he agreed to his granddaughter’s request for a traditional wedding and expressed regret over the controversy, PTI reported.
Senthamarai married Deepak Ravi, son of film producer Kannan Ravi, in Chennai on November 1. Former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, actors Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan, and several film industry figures attended the wedding.
Veeramani Questions Wedding Rituals
Veeramani objected to priests performing Vedic rituals at the ceremony, arguing that the choice conflicted with the movement’s emphasis on rationalism. He also pointed to the contrast between the wedding invitation, which featured Dravidian icons and DMK leaders, and the rituals performed at the event.
Citing Duraimurugan’s senior position in the party, Veeramani urged DMK chief MK Stalin to take steps to prevent similar incidents.
Duraimurugan Says Ceremony Followed Granddaughter’s Wishes
Speaking to the media on November 6, Duraimurugan said his granddaughter had studied overseas, married outside her caste and wanted a traditional ceremony conducted by priests. He said he eventually agreed to her request.
“I had to accept my granddaughter's wish due to her insistence. I regret the incident. No one needs to make this a political issue or turn it into a subject of debate,” Duraimurugan said, according to PTI.
He added that his own wedding and that of his son, Kathir Anand, had been solemnised by then chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi without such rituals.