Jasprit Bumrah records his fourth wicketless outing in a completed SENA Test innings
Bumrah finishes with figures of 0/49 from 26 overs against New Zealand in Christchurch
The Indian pacer also attracts attention for his unusual run-up and recent Test bowling milestone
Jasprit Bumrah endured an unusually quiet outing during the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Despite bowling 26 overs and maintaining pressure on the hosts, the Indian pace spearhead failed to pick up a single wicket as New Zealand were bowled out for 356. Bumrah finished with figures of 0/49, including six maiden overs.
While Akash Deep stole the spotlight with a five-wicket haul, Bumrah's wicketless spell brought an interesting career statistic into focus. It was only the fourth time that the speedster had finished a completed innings of a SENA Test without taking a wicket.
Jasprit Bumrah's Four Wicketless Outings in SENA Tests
Since making his Test debut, Bumrah has established himself as India's leading fast bowler in overseas conditions. Across 67 innings in SENA countries, he has collected 164 wickets, including 11 five-wicket hauls.
However, the Christchurch outing became just the fourth occasion when he failed to take a wicket in a completed innings of a SENA Test.
His previous three instances came against South Africa, New Zealand and England:
Centurion, 2018: 0/66 in 22 overs against South Africa.
Southampton, 2021: 0/57 in 26 overs against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.
Lord's, 2021: 0/79 in 26 overs against England.
Christchurch, 2026: 0/49 in 26 overs against New Zealand.
Interestingly, Bumrah's Christchurch spell matched his joint-longest wicketless outing in terms of overs in a Test innings. New Zealand also remains the only SENA country where he is yet to register a five-wicket haul.
Bumrah's New Run-Up Becomes a Talking Point
His difficult outing in Christchurch also attracted attention because of a slight change in his bowling approach. Bumrah was spotted carrying the ball in his right hand instead of his usual two-handed grip during his run-up. The adjustment became a talking point during the second Test, with the pacer's altered approach drawing attention from viewers, as seen in the footage of Bumrah's new run-up against New Zealand.
Bumrah's Recent Test Milestone
Despite the wicketless performance, Bumrah has continued to climb India's all-time Test bowling charts. During the ongoing New Zealand series, he surpassed Javagal Srinath's tally of 236 Test wickets to become one of India's leading fast bowlers in the format. The milestone marked another significant achievement in his career, and you can read more about how Bumrah went past Srinath's Test wicket record.