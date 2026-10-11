In Photos: Protests And Detentions Continue For Second Day Despite SC's Direction To Limit Police Action

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 11 October 2026 4:47 pm

Delho Police detained protesters at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Sunday, despite Supreme Court direction that peaceful, unarmed people must not be detained except in accordance with the procedure established by law. The protests in national capital continued amid CJP calls for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation