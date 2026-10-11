In Photos: Protests And Detentions Continue For Second Day Despite SC's Direction To Limit Police Action

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Delho Police detained protesters at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Sunday, despite Supreme Court direction that peaceful, unarmed people must not be detained except in accordance with the procedure established by law. The protests in national capital continued amid CJP calls for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

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CJP's Jantar Mantar protest day 2
Activists of various student bodies shout slogans, at the Connaught Place area, amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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CJP protest day 2
Security personnel detain protestors amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in the Connaught Place area, New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Cockroach Janta Party protest
Police detain a protester during a demosntrationt demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a protest in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Prabhat Mehrota
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Delhi CJP protest today
Police detain a protester during a demosntrationt demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a protest in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Prabhat Mehrota
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Special Intensive Revision SIR voter list
Security personnel detain a protester during a youth demonstration demanding the resignation of the country's election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP
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Election Commission of India ECI protest
Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in Connaught Place area, New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Electoral roll irregularities Delhi
Police personnel detain CPI (M) MP John Brittas amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in Connaught Place area, New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Central Delhi traffic restrictions
Police personnel detain protestors amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in Connaught Place area, New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Delhi police detention CJP
Detained protestors raise slogans amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in Connaught Place area, New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Cockroach Janta Party Day 2 Jantar Mantar protest
Police personnel detain protestors amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in Connaught Place area, New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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CJPs Day 2 Jantar Mantar protest
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, with others, address a press conference following their release from preventive detention by an executive magistrate court, at the Press Club of India, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

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