At least five Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur and Noida on Thursday afternoon as rain and thunderstorms swept the capital.
The affected aircraft included three Air India flights, one Air India Express service and a freighter flight from Macau.
The IMD issued a red alert for moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with more showers forecast overnight and into Friday morning.
At least five Delhi-bound flights were diverted on Thursday afternoon as rain and thunderstorms affected the national capital. The affected aircraft included three Air India flights, one Air India Express flight and a freighter flight from Macau.
Four flights were diverted to Jaipur International Airport, while the fifth was redirected to Noida International Airport, officials told Hindustan Times.
The three Air India flights were arriving from Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Bengaluru, while the Air India Express flight was coming from Bhubaneswar. The freighter flight had departed from Macau.
The diversions came as rain swept across several parts of Delhi, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and moderate rainfall.
IMD Issues Red Alert For Delhi
The IMD's district-level nowcast, issued at 1 pm, forecast moderate rainfall at many places across Delhi, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
Winds were expected to reach speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour, with gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour. The red alert was valid until 3 pm, with the weather office also forecasting moderate to intense rainfall at a rate of 5-15 mm per hour.
Another spell of showers was expected around midnight, potentially continuing into Friday morning.
Rain Lashes Several Parts Of Capital
Dark clouds covered Delhi as showers affected several parts of the city on Thursday afternoon. Visuals from India Gate, Parliament, the Supreme Court and Kashmere Gate ISBT showed overcast skies and rain-soaked surroundings.
Rain was also reported in Palam, Mandi House, Laxmi Nagar and Geeta Colony as the weather changed across the capital.
The downpour came amid the IMD's warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds, with the weather office forecasting further rainfall overnight and into Friday morning.