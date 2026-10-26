Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the bereaved families of the three firewood collectors killed in the October 19 gun attack in Khongban to offer his heartfelt condolences.
The Chief Minister assured the families that the state government stands firmly with them and will extend all possible financial and official assistance.
He also visited the hospital to check on the injured survivors, directing authorities to ensure they receive the best medical care with all expenses covered.
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Monday said his government will provide all possible assistance to the families of three persons who died in a recent gun attack, an official said.
During the day, Singh met their family members at Nongshum in Imphal East district and expressed condolences.
Three persons were gunned down by miscreants in Kangpokpi district on October 19, while they were collecting firewood at Sunurok area, police had said.
An official statement said the CM assured their family members that the state government stands firmly with them, and all possible assistance will be extended to the kin of the deceased.
Singh also interacted with representatives of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which was constituted in connection with the incident, it said.
Upon his return from Nongshum, the chief minister visited the private hospital in Imphal, where two of the injured in the attack, were undergoing treatment, the statement said.
Singh directed the hospital authorities to provide the best medical care to the injured, it added.