Bodies Of Two Men Killed In Manipur Attack Placed Outside CM’s Residence

Suspected militants killed two firewood collectors near the Imphal East–Kangpokpi district boundary.
Four others were injured, while three remained missing following the attack.
Protesters placed the bodies outside Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh’s Imphal residence.
Protesters placed the bodies of two men killed by suspected militants outside Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh’s residence in Imphal on Monday, prompting police to fire tear gas to disperse the gathering.
The men were among a group collecting firewood near the boundary between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts when they came under fire. Four others were injured and three remained missing, police officials said as reported by Times of India.
Locals brought the bodies to the main gate of the Chief Minister’s bungalow in Babupara to protest the continuing violence in the state. It was not immediately clear whether Singh was at the residence.
After police used tear gas, the bodies were taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.
The deceased were identified as Arubam Ronil, 35, and Lairenlakpam Inaobi, 51. They were part of a 16-member group that had left around 7 am to collect firewood in the hills near their village, Times of India reported.
Officials said the attack occurred at Khongbal Sunurok Uyok in Kangpokpi district, a few metres from Nongshum village in Imphal East.
The killings followed violence in Kamjong district, where at least 15 houses belonging to the Kuki community were torched, forcing residents to seek shelter in forests and a nearby Army camp.
A Kuki civilian was killed and four others sustained bullet injuries in an attack by suspected militants, PTI reported.
In a separate incident at Kamjong district headquarters on Saturday night, three Tangkhul Naga civilians suffered bullet injuries when rival armed groups from another community attacked the village. Manipur has witnessed continuing violence since May 2023.