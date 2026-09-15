Gurugram Bike Crash: Kalyan Bainsla Faces Attempt-To-Murder Charge, Lawyer Blames Biker

Kalyan Bainsla was arrested in Rajasthan after Gurugram Police added an attempt-to-murder charge under Section 109 of the BNS in connection with the bike crash.
The woman biker, Shivani Chauhan, has alleged that Bainsla deliberately hit her motorcycle and fled the scene, while saying footage captured the incident.
Bainsla’s lawyer has rejected her account, arguing that the collision was accidental and accusing her of seeking publicity and followers.
Kalyan Bainsla, the car driver accused of hitting a woman sports bike rider, was arrested from Rajgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Gurugram CP Sibash Kabiraj said, according to PTI.
The arrest comes after Gurugram police added the charge of attempt to murder (Section 109 of the BNS) in the case, which carries a provision for imprisonment up to 10 years.
What Happened In The Gurugram Bike Crash?
The woman sports bike rider hit by a car in Gurugram has released a new video on social media, levelling serious allegations against Bainsla, who claimed it was merely an accident.
In the video, Shivani Chauhan, who identifies herself as Sia (insta handle rebelwheels_sia_), questioned why Bainsla did not stop at the scene after his car hit her motorcycle if he was truly distressed by the accident.
Gurugram police has now added the charge of attempt to murder (Section 109 of the BNS) in the case, which carries a provision for imprisonment up to 10 years.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, Gurugram police had earlier registered a case at the Sector-56 police station. According to ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, the FIR had been registered against the accused driver under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125 (causing hurt) of the BNS.
She said the two videos that have surfaced regarding the hit-and-run case constitute sufficient evidence. The accident was fully captured on camera, clearly showing the car hitting her bike and the driver fleeing the scene. People like him need to be "taught" how to drive, she added.
Sia also alleged that she was targeted because she is a woman biker and there was a deliberate attempt to stop her. She claimed that her life could have been lost and the accused did not even attempt to check if she was safe following the accident.
Sia said that Bainsla did not stop for even a second after hitting her with his car. "I feel ashamed of such people. Women feel unsafe on the roads of Delhi and Gurugram," she added, as quoted by PTI.
What Is Kalyan Bainsla’s Lawyer Claiming?
Bainsla’s lawyer has rejected the biker’s account and argued that the collision was caused by the movements of the bikers. The defence claimed the car was trying to avoid the footpath and that the motorcycle moved into its path. The lawyer also accused Sia of seeking followers, publicity and views through the incident, according to NDTV.
The lawyer defended Bainsla’s decision to leave the scene, saying he feared being attacked or lynched by people at the spot and describing his departure as an act of “self-defence”. Bainsla has separately denied intentionally hitting the woman and said the collision was an accident.
The allegations from both sides remain contested, with the police investigation expected to establish how the collision occurred and whether there was any deliberate intent behind it.