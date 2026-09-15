SpiceJet Dubai Flights Delayed: 200 Passengers Protest At Delhi Airport

Around 200 passengers protested across multiple locations inside Terminal 3 of Delhi airport after Dubai-bound flights were rescheduled repeatedly since Monday.
The disruption affected SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, which were originally scheduled to depart for Dubai on Monday morning and evening.
Airport officials intervened and took up the issue directly with SpiceJet executives as stranded passengers sought clarity regarding travel arrangements.
Around 200 SpiceJet passengers protested at Delhi airport after their Dubai-bound flights were rescheduled multiple times and delayed since Monday, PTI reported. The disruption involved SG 5111 and SG 5105, which were scheduled to leave for Dubai on Monday morning and evening, respectively.
Many passengers were still stuck at the airport. On Tuesday, the airline spokesperson deeply regretted the inconvenience and said alternate flights were being arranged for the affected passengers.
Delhi Airport Protest
Around 200 passengers demonstrated at several spots inside Delhi airport's Terminal 3 from late Monday evening, a source told PTI. Many travellers were stranded as repeated changes to departure timings left them waiting at the airport.
Airport officials then stepped in and took up the matter with SpiceJet executives as passengers sought clarity on their travel plans.
Flights Delayed
SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105 were operating from Delhi to Dubai. Both departures were rescheduled multiple times and faced inordinate delay from Monday.
The airline gave an operational reason for the disruption. "SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft. Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused," the airline spokesperson told PTI in a statement.
SpiceJet Headwinds
The delays come amid wider strain. In recent times, SpiceJet has been facing multiple headwinds, and that broader context has put its operations under closer watch.
Last week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu told PTI that the civil aviation ministry and regulator DGCA were closely watching SpiceJet's financials and operations.